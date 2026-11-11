Black Bunny Dubai Turns One With Three Days of Double Top-Up Credits And Hourly Entertainment
(MENAFN- notsosubtle) From 13 to 15 November, the anniversary weekend brings mascot parades, magic shows, lucky draws and more, with something happening every hour
Black Bunny Dubai is throwing a three day birthday bash from Friday, 13 November to Sunday, 15 November 2026. The indoor entertainment venue is marking its first anniversary with a packed line-up of shows and activities throughout the day, plus a Double Top-Up offer available for the anniversary weekend only.
There’s something happening every hour. Catch the mascots as they parade through the venue, watch the magic and bubble shows, and stick around for dance performances and the Symphony of Light show. Lucky draws add to the celebrations, giving guests another reason to stay for the next round of fun.
Between shows, round up your friends for a go-kart race, settle a score on the bowling lanes or see who can rack up the highest score at the arcade. There are claw machines to try your luck at, a climbing wall to conquer and a trampoline area to bounce around in. Whether you’re bringing the kids, making weekend plans with friends and family or giving your inner kid a day out, there’s plenty to fit in between shows.
For three days only, guests can make the most of Black Bunny Dubai’s Double Top-Up offer. Top up AED 575 and get AED 1,150 in credits from 13 to 15 November 2026.
When: Friday, 13 November to Sunday, 15 November 2026
Where: Black Bunny Dubai
Black Bunny Dubai is throwing a three day birthday bash from Friday, 13 November to Sunday, 15 November 2026. The indoor entertainment venue is marking its first anniversary with a packed line-up of shows and activities throughout the day, plus a Double Top-Up offer available for the anniversary weekend only.
There’s something happening every hour. Catch the mascots as they parade through the venue, watch the magic and bubble shows, and stick around for dance performances and the Symphony of Light show. Lucky draws add to the celebrations, giving guests another reason to stay for the next round of fun.
Between shows, round up your friends for a go-kart race, settle a score on the bowling lanes or see who can rack up the highest score at the arcade. There are claw machines to try your luck at, a climbing wall to conquer and a trampoline area to bounce around in. Whether you’re bringing the kids, making weekend plans with friends and family or giving your inner kid a day out, there’s plenty to fit in between shows.
For three days only, guests can make the most of Black Bunny Dubai’s Double Top-Up offer. Top up AED 575 and get AED 1,150 in credits from 13 to 15 November 2026.
When: Friday, 13 November to Sunday, 15 November 2026
Where: Black Bunny Dubai
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