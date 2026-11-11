Huawei Unveils Full-Scenario Intelligent Oil & Gas Solutions
(MENAFN- mslgroup) Huawei showcased its full-scenario intelligent oil & gas solutions in the AI Zone at the 42nd Abu Dhabi International Petroleum Exhibition and Conference (ADIPEC 2026), held from November 2 to 5 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) in the UAE. The company shared its vision and real-world cases for redefining oil & gas productivity through a framework that combines a data foundation, large models, and AI agents. As one of the world's most important annual gatherings for the energy industry, this year's event focused on energy security and supply resilience, accelerated adoption of AI, and infrastructure upgrades.
Jiang Wangcheng, CEO of Huawei's Oil, Gas and Mining Business Unit (BU), addressed global energy customers and partners, outlining Huawei's vision and strategy for the intelligent transformation of the oil & gas industry. He noted that, driven by the rapid adoption of AI, the global oil & gas industry is entering a critical phase of intelligent transformation. By integrating data, connectivity, and AI, Huawei is building robust ICT infrastructure and applying AI to core business scenarios such as exploration and production. In practice, AI-powered large-model full-waveform inversion has boosted seismic data processing efficiency by 10 times, AI-driven code refactoring has cut module migration time from three weeks to one day, and computer vision (CV) models have raised the accuracy of high-risk scenario alarms to over 90%.
Deng Bi, President of Huawei's Oil & Gas BU, shared how AI can drive intelligent transformation across the full oil & gas value chain—from exploration and development to production and safe operations. He highlighted Huawei's achievements in AI-driven exploration, intelligent oilfield development, and safety production management, and explained how the "Huawei + Partners" ecosystem translates technical capabilities into business value for industry customers.
Pu Qiang, Director of Huawei's Pipeline Network and City Gas BU Solution Sales Dept, gave an on-site interview on how AI empowers intelligent pipeline operations. He noted that Huawei uses a cloud-pipe-edge-device architecture, distributed fiber optic sensing, and AI technologies to enable round-the-clock risk perception for pipelines. These solutions have been deployed across more than 30,000 kilometers of oil & gas pipelines, upgrading pipeline safety operations toward intelligent perception and autonomous decision-making.
Li Rui, Solution Director of Huawei's Chemical & Building Materials BU, shared Huawei's intelligent chemical solutions and practices in the Chinese market and discussed their application prospects in the Middle East and beyond. He introduced the time-series large model and the autonomous operation solution jointly developed by Huawei and a partner for process industries, along with real-world cases of advancing autonomous operations with minimal or even zero on-site staff for petrochemical and chemical units.
During the panel discussion, Ghassan El Rayah, Solution Director at Huawei Middle East, discussed pathways to autonomous oilfields—from data insights to AI-driven autonomous decision-making and action. He shared AI applications in reservoir management, drilling optimization, production scheduling, and equipment O&M.
Faisal Malik, Solution Director at Huawei Middle East & Central Asia, delivered a keynote on the coming convergence of AI agents and computing infrastructure. He explained how Huawei is building a computing foundation for the oil & gas industry, highlighting high-performance computing (HPC), distributed storage, and data center networking solutions tailored for the energy industry to support large-model training and inference, real-time industrial control, and massive data processing.
Huawei Booth: Showcasing All-Scenario Intelligent Oil & Gas Solutions
The AI Zone at ADIPEC is focused on the convergence and innovation of AI and the energy industry. At this year's event, Huawei showcased a suite of intelligent solutions spanning exploration, development, production, pipeline storage and transportation, and refining, alongside ICT infrastructure innovations including TaiShan HPC, Atlas AI computing, high-performance storage, and full-scenario networks. The exhibit highlighted Huawei's "connectivity + cloud + computing + AI" technology foundation and intelligent applications co-created with ecosystem partners to empower the digital and intelligent transformation of oil & gas enterprises worldwide.
During ADIPEC 2026, Huawei delivered a clear message about the industry's intelligent transformation trends and its own positioning through multiple activities:
•AI is moving from proof of concept to production practice: AI is evolving from an auxiliary tool into a new type of "worker" capable of entering production systems and executing closed-loop tasks, driving the industry from experience-driven to data-driven and autonomous operations, and becoming a new form of productivity.
•Collaborating with partners to help customers shift from building systems to driving productivity: Huawei works with partners to drive the transformation from single-point information applications to a systematic overhaul of all-domain digitalization, using intelligence to boost productivity across the entire industrial chain.
•Supporting industry-wide intelligent transformation with a digital and intelligent foundation: From exploration, development, production, pipeline storage and transportation, to refining and sales, Huawei delivers "connectivity + cloud + computing + AI" technology to support the intelligent transformation of the entire industrial chain.
Huawei believes that the oil & gas industry is gradually moving from the informatization and digitalization phase of "seeing and connecting" to an intelligence phase that places greater emphasis on business applications and value creation. Looking ahead, Huawei will continue to work with global customers and partners to drive the intelligent transformation of the oil & gas industry, helping it achieve safe, efficient, green, and smart development.
Jiang Wangcheng, CEO of Huawei's Oil, Gas and Mining Business Unit (BU), addressed global energy customers and partners, outlining Huawei's vision and strategy for the intelligent transformation of the oil & gas industry. He noted that, driven by the rapid adoption of AI, the global oil & gas industry is entering a critical phase of intelligent transformation. By integrating data, connectivity, and AI, Huawei is building robust ICT infrastructure and applying AI to core business scenarios such as exploration and production. In practice, AI-powered large-model full-waveform inversion has boosted seismic data processing efficiency by 10 times, AI-driven code refactoring has cut module migration time from three weeks to one day, and computer vision (CV) models have raised the accuracy of high-risk scenario alarms to over 90%.
Deng Bi, President of Huawei's Oil & Gas BU, shared how AI can drive intelligent transformation across the full oil & gas value chain—from exploration and development to production and safe operations. He highlighted Huawei's achievements in AI-driven exploration, intelligent oilfield development, and safety production management, and explained how the "Huawei + Partners" ecosystem translates technical capabilities into business value for industry customers.
Pu Qiang, Director of Huawei's Pipeline Network and City Gas BU Solution Sales Dept, gave an on-site interview on how AI empowers intelligent pipeline operations. He noted that Huawei uses a cloud-pipe-edge-device architecture, distributed fiber optic sensing, and AI technologies to enable round-the-clock risk perception for pipelines. These solutions have been deployed across more than 30,000 kilometers of oil & gas pipelines, upgrading pipeline safety operations toward intelligent perception and autonomous decision-making.
Li Rui, Solution Director of Huawei's Chemical & Building Materials BU, shared Huawei's intelligent chemical solutions and practices in the Chinese market and discussed their application prospects in the Middle East and beyond. He introduced the time-series large model and the autonomous operation solution jointly developed by Huawei and a partner for process industries, along with real-world cases of advancing autonomous operations with minimal or even zero on-site staff for petrochemical and chemical units.
During the panel discussion, Ghassan El Rayah, Solution Director at Huawei Middle East, discussed pathways to autonomous oilfields—from data insights to AI-driven autonomous decision-making and action. He shared AI applications in reservoir management, drilling optimization, production scheduling, and equipment O&M.
Faisal Malik, Solution Director at Huawei Middle East & Central Asia, delivered a keynote on the coming convergence of AI agents and computing infrastructure. He explained how Huawei is building a computing foundation for the oil & gas industry, highlighting high-performance computing (HPC), distributed storage, and data center networking solutions tailored for the energy industry to support large-model training and inference, real-time industrial control, and massive data processing.
Huawei Booth: Showcasing All-Scenario Intelligent Oil & Gas Solutions
The AI Zone at ADIPEC is focused on the convergence and innovation of AI and the energy industry. At this year's event, Huawei showcased a suite of intelligent solutions spanning exploration, development, production, pipeline storage and transportation, and refining, alongside ICT infrastructure innovations including TaiShan HPC, Atlas AI computing, high-performance storage, and full-scenario networks. The exhibit highlighted Huawei's "connectivity + cloud + computing + AI" technology foundation and intelligent applications co-created with ecosystem partners to empower the digital and intelligent transformation of oil & gas enterprises worldwide.
During ADIPEC 2026, Huawei delivered a clear message about the industry's intelligent transformation trends and its own positioning through multiple activities:
•AI is moving from proof of concept to production practice: AI is evolving from an auxiliary tool into a new type of "worker" capable of entering production systems and executing closed-loop tasks, driving the industry from experience-driven to data-driven and autonomous operations, and becoming a new form of productivity.
•Collaborating with partners to help customers shift from building systems to driving productivity: Huawei works with partners to drive the transformation from single-point information applications to a systematic overhaul of all-domain digitalization, using intelligence to boost productivity across the entire industrial chain.
•Supporting industry-wide intelligent transformation with a digital and intelligent foundation: From exploration, development, production, pipeline storage and transportation, to refining and sales, Huawei delivers "connectivity + cloud + computing + AI" technology to support the intelligent transformation of the entire industrial chain.
Huawei believes that the oil & gas industry is gradually moving from the informatization and digitalization phase of "seeing and connecting" to an intelligence phase that places greater emphasis on business applications and value creation. Looking ahead, Huawei will continue to work with global customers and partners to drive the intelligent transformation of the oil & gas industry, helping it achieve safe, efficient, green, and smart development.
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