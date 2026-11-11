China’s Premier Heads to Manila for ASEAN Summit Nov. 15-16
(MENAFN) Chinese Premier Li Qiang will travel to Manila for the 29th China-Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Leaders’ Meeting on Nov. 15 and 16, Beijing announced Wednesday.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun told reporters that Li is going at the invitation of Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., whose country currently holds the rotating ASEAN chairmanship.
The announcement follows a conspicuous absence last month. Defense Minister Dong Jun did not attend a Manila gathering of Southeast Asian defense chiefs and their dialogue partners, and Beijing sent its defense attache in the Philippines in his place.
This year is the fifth anniversary of the ASEAN-China Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Guo credited the relationship with delivering results for the region.
“Over the past five years, under the guidance of the leaders of the two sides, China-ASEAN cooperation - a leading example in the region - has been flourishing and fruitful, benefiting the respective countries and peoples and making a great contribution to peace, stability and prosperity in the region,” Guo said.
The spokesperson laid out China’s goals for the summit: strengthening solidarity and mutual trust with ASEAN members, building consensus on cooperation, and hastening the entry into force of the China-ASEAN Free Trade Area. Beijing also wants to upgrade the protocols and deepen collaboration in AI, the digital economy, energy security, interconnectivity and poverty reduction, Guo said.
The summit comes as Manila sends its own signals on China policy. In an unusual directive issued Sunday, the Philippine Foreign Ministry instructed its officials and agencies not to set the country’s diplomatic course toward China, or any other international partner, on their own.
“Under the Constitution, the president is the chief architect of Philippine foreign policy. Individual officials, agencies or sectors do not independently determine the direction of our international relations,” the ministry said in a statement.
“Whatever personal convictions public officials may hold, their public platforms carry institutional responsibilities. They may not pursue preferred approaches toward China, or any other international partner, without regard for the consequences on the government’s overall policy,” the statement added.
“Personal advocacies must never serve interests other than the national interest.”
The directive follows a series of anti-China remarks by some Philippine lawmakers and officials in recent weeks, which set off a war of words with Beijing.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun told reporters that Li is going at the invitation of Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., whose country currently holds the rotating ASEAN chairmanship.
The announcement follows a conspicuous absence last month. Defense Minister Dong Jun did not attend a Manila gathering of Southeast Asian defense chiefs and their dialogue partners, and Beijing sent its defense attache in the Philippines in his place.
This year is the fifth anniversary of the ASEAN-China Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Guo credited the relationship with delivering results for the region.
“Over the past five years, under the guidance of the leaders of the two sides, China-ASEAN cooperation - a leading example in the region - has been flourishing and fruitful, benefiting the respective countries and peoples and making a great contribution to peace, stability and prosperity in the region,” Guo said.
The spokesperson laid out China’s goals for the summit: strengthening solidarity and mutual trust with ASEAN members, building consensus on cooperation, and hastening the entry into force of the China-ASEAN Free Trade Area. Beijing also wants to upgrade the protocols and deepen collaboration in AI, the digital economy, energy security, interconnectivity and poverty reduction, Guo said.
The summit comes as Manila sends its own signals on China policy. In an unusual directive issued Sunday, the Philippine Foreign Ministry instructed its officials and agencies not to set the country’s diplomatic course toward China, or any other international partner, on their own.
“Under the Constitution, the president is the chief architect of Philippine foreign policy. Individual officials, agencies or sectors do not independently determine the direction of our international relations,” the ministry said in a statement.
“Whatever personal convictions public officials may hold, their public platforms carry institutional responsibilities. They may not pursue preferred approaches toward China, or any other international partner, without regard for the consequences on the government’s overall policy,” the statement added.
“Personal advocacies must never serve interests other than the national interest.”
The directive follows a series of anti-China remarks by some Philippine lawmakers and officials in recent weeks, which set off a war of words with Beijing.
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