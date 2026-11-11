Lesha Bank Agrees Sale of Six Airbus A380 Aircraft to Emirates
(MENAFN- MENAFNEditorial) Lesha Bank LLC (Public) ("Lesha Bank" or the "Bank"), through an investment structure and on behalf of Lesha Aviation Fund, has reached an agreement for the sale of six Airbus A380 aircraft to Emirates, the world's largest operator of the type. Two of the six aircraft have now been delivered, with the remaining four due to be concluded in stages through April 2028, as their respective leases conclude.
The agreement secures Emirates' long-term ownership of a core part of its widebody fleet, reinforcing the A380's continued role in the airline's premium long-haul offering and supporting its capacity strategy as it expands its global network from Dubai.
For Lesha Bank, the transaction reflects the Bank's growing track record in aviation, demonstrating its ability to structure and deliver seamless aircraft transitions that generate strong outcomes for clients and investors alike.
Commenting on the agreement, Mr. Jonathan Skirrow, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Lesha Aviation Services, said: "We are pleased to have concluded this sale with Emirates, a long-standing and valued partner. Completing the sale of the two aircraft marks an important milestone, and the phased transfer of the remaining four underscores both the strength of our relationship with the airline and our continued focus on delivering well-structured, value-accretive transactions for our investors."
Lesha Bank LLC (Public) is the first independent Shari’a-compliant Bank authorized by the QFC Regulatory Authority (QFCRA) and a listed entity on the Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE: QFBQ).
The agreement secures Emirates' long-term ownership of a core part of its widebody fleet, reinforcing the A380's continued role in the airline's premium long-haul offering and supporting its capacity strategy as it expands its global network from Dubai.
For Lesha Bank, the transaction reflects the Bank's growing track record in aviation, demonstrating its ability to structure and deliver seamless aircraft transitions that generate strong outcomes for clients and investors alike.
Commenting on the agreement, Mr. Jonathan Skirrow, Co-Chief Executive Officer of Lesha Aviation Services, said: "We are pleased to have concluded this sale with Emirates, a long-standing and valued partner. Completing the sale of the two aircraft marks an important milestone, and the phased transfer of the remaining four underscores both the strength of our relationship with the airline and our continued focus on delivering well-structured, value-accretive transactions for our investors."
Lesha Bank LLC (Public) is the first independent Shari’a-compliant Bank authorized by the QFC Regulatory Authority (QFCRA) and a listed entity on the Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE: QFBQ).
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