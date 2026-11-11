Azizi Developments Expands In-House Manufacturing Footprint Across 143,000 Sqm to Power Project Pipeline
(MENAFN- Cicero and Bernay) Azizi Developments, a leading private developer in the UAE, has announced a major expansion of its industrial and manufacturing capabilities, reinforcing its strategic backward-integration model to support its rapidly growing project pipeline.
The comprehensive industrial rollout encompasses manufacturing facilities and advanced production lines across Sharjah and Dubai. Designed to serve as an operational backbone for Azizi’s extensive residential and commercial portfolio, including supertall icons like Burj Azizi and master-planned communities such as Azizi Venice and Azizi Florence, the expansion ensures strict quality control, cost efficiency, and uncompromised delivery schedules.
The strategic industrial expansion features a 114,000-sqm precast facility in Sajaa, Sharjah, developed in partnership with leading European technology providers like Tabone Nordimpianti, alongside Gardinia Ready Mix operations across Dubai South and DIC. Furthermore, Freesia MEP Industries is relocating and expanding into a 29,000-sqm shed in Sharjah Sajaa, integrating nine comprehensive production lines under one roof to manufacture HVAC ducting, MEP modular systems, dampers, cable management, and grilles entirely in-house.
To ensure uncompromised quality across finishes and structural requirements, the ecosystem also includes dedicated high-capacity facilities for Tectona Joinery and Azizi Aluminium, along with an ISO-certified cut-and-bend facility at Azizi Fab Steel Industries in Dubai South, which is currently doubling its production capacity.
Speaking on the milestone, Mr. Farhad Azizi, Group CEO of Azizi Group, said:
"Real estate is won or lost on delivery. That is why, if we build it, we make it. From precast to MEP to joinery, we have complete vertical autonomy, with no bottlenecks and full precision on every square meter."
By scaling its manufacturing footprint, Azizi Developments continues to set new benchmarks for operational efficiency and self-reliance in the regional real estate sector, ensuring timely handovers and exceptional value for investors worldwide.
The comprehensive industrial rollout encompasses manufacturing facilities and advanced production lines across Sharjah and Dubai. Designed to serve as an operational backbone for Azizi’s extensive residential and commercial portfolio, including supertall icons like Burj Azizi and master-planned communities such as Azizi Venice and Azizi Florence, the expansion ensures strict quality control, cost efficiency, and uncompromised delivery schedules.
The strategic industrial expansion features a 114,000-sqm precast facility in Sajaa, Sharjah, developed in partnership with leading European technology providers like Tabone Nordimpianti, alongside Gardinia Ready Mix operations across Dubai South and DIC. Furthermore, Freesia MEP Industries is relocating and expanding into a 29,000-sqm shed in Sharjah Sajaa, integrating nine comprehensive production lines under one roof to manufacture HVAC ducting, MEP modular systems, dampers, cable management, and grilles entirely in-house.
To ensure uncompromised quality across finishes and structural requirements, the ecosystem also includes dedicated high-capacity facilities for Tectona Joinery and Azizi Aluminium, along with an ISO-certified cut-and-bend facility at Azizi Fab Steel Industries in Dubai South, which is currently doubling its production capacity.
Speaking on the milestone, Mr. Farhad Azizi, Group CEO of Azizi Group, said:
"Real estate is won or lost on delivery. That is why, if we build it, we make it. From precast to MEP to joinery, we have complete vertical autonomy, with no bottlenecks and full precision on every square meter."
By scaling its manufacturing footprint, Azizi Developments continues to set new benchmarks for operational efficiency and self-reliance in the regional real estate sector, ensuring timely handovers and exceptional value for investors worldwide.
Cicero and Bernay
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