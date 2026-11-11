Saudi Tourism Minister H.E. Ahmed Al Khateeb: Leadership is, above all, about people
(MENAFN- Manara Global) Speaking at London Business School, H.E. Ahmed Al Khateeb reflected on leadership, public service and his advice for the next generation of leaders
The Minister drew on Saudi Arabia’s tourism transformation and his own career across the public and private sectors, discussing what sets destinations and businesses apart, the importance of people and institutions, and how AI is changing leadership.
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, 11 November 2026: Saudi Arabia's Minister of Tourism, H.E. Ahmed Al Khateeb, highlighted the importance of developing talent, strengthening institutions and building effective leadership to sustain long-term economic transformation during a keynote discussion at London Business School (LBS).
Speaking in the Summit Series, hosted by the School’s Institute of Entrepreneurship and Private Capital (IEPC), the Minister explored a central question facing economies undergoing major transformation: what must leaders build beyond infrastructure and investment to ensure that economic progress endures?
In conversation with Professor Florin Vasvari, Academic Director of the Institute of Entrepreneurship and Private Capital and Executive Dean, Executive Education, Middle East at London Business School and drawing on his experience across government and the private sector, the Minister discussed why lasting progress depends on people, from building strong teams to developing the skills and institutions the next generation will build on. He also explored how Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 is translating ambitious economic goals into opportunities for businesses and future generations. He shared his advice with the students, alumni and entrepreneurs in the audience, and reflected on how AI is reshaping business and sectors such as tourism.
Saudi Arabia's expanding tourism sector provided a practical example. The Minister described tourism as a people-driven industry, in which the Kingdom's hospitality and the Saudis who welcome visitors are central to the experience.
H.E. Ahmed Al Khateeb, Minister of Tourism of Saudi Arabia, said: "Having worked across banking, investment, defence, entertainment, health and now tourism has taught me that leadership is, above all, about people. A clear vision and a sound strategy only go as far as the team that delivers them, so good leaders are never afraid to invest in others. Tourism makes this particularly clear. As cities everywhere start to look alike, what sets a destination apart is its people and its culture. That is why developing talent has been central to building our tourism sector and why we’ve provided more than 747,000 training opportunities since 2019.”
He added: “My advice to the future leaders and entrepreneurs I met at London Business School is to gain real experience, build on that foundation and treat failure as part of the learning process. Technology and AI will continue to change how businesses operate, but the ability to exercise good judgment, adapt and lead people will remain essential.”
Professor Florin Vasvari, Academic Director of the Institute of Entrepreneurship and Private Capital and Executive Dean, Executive Education, Middle East at London Business School, said: “It was a privilege to welcome His Excellency Ahmed Al Khateeb to London Business School for the IEPC’s Summit Series. His discussion offered a compelling perspective on how to build on his own accumulated experience in the business world to facilitate economic prosperity at the country level. He has highlighted why investment in people, leadership and institutions is essential to translating capital and ambition into a sustainable economic transformation in Saudi Arabia.
He added: “His visit provided a valuable opportunity to deepen our understanding of the Kingdom’s vision, and to inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs and decision-makers.”
Strengthening Saudi leadership development
London Business School has partnered with a number of high-profile Saudi organisations and ministries on leadership development initiatives and aims to develop 10,000 Saudi leaders and collaborate with 100 organisations by 2030, supporting the Kingdom's priorities for leadership and human capability development.
The Summit Series, hosted by London Business School’s Institute of Entrepreneurship and Private Capital (IEPC), brings together senior policymakers, business leaders and academics to discuss the economic and leadership challenges shaping business and society.
The Minister drew on Saudi Arabia’s tourism transformation and his own career across the public and private sectors, discussing what sets destinations and businesses apart, the importance of people and institutions, and how AI is changing leadership.
Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, 11 November 2026: Saudi Arabia's Minister of Tourism, H.E. Ahmed Al Khateeb, highlighted the importance of developing talent, strengthening institutions and building effective leadership to sustain long-term economic transformation during a keynote discussion at London Business School (LBS).
Speaking in the Summit Series, hosted by the School’s Institute of Entrepreneurship and Private Capital (IEPC), the Minister explored a central question facing economies undergoing major transformation: what must leaders build beyond infrastructure and investment to ensure that economic progress endures?
In conversation with Professor Florin Vasvari, Academic Director of the Institute of Entrepreneurship and Private Capital and Executive Dean, Executive Education, Middle East at London Business School and drawing on his experience across government and the private sector, the Minister discussed why lasting progress depends on people, from building strong teams to developing the skills and institutions the next generation will build on. He also explored how Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 is translating ambitious economic goals into opportunities for businesses and future generations. He shared his advice with the students, alumni and entrepreneurs in the audience, and reflected on how AI is reshaping business and sectors such as tourism.
Saudi Arabia's expanding tourism sector provided a practical example. The Minister described tourism as a people-driven industry, in which the Kingdom's hospitality and the Saudis who welcome visitors are central to the experience.
H.E. Ahmed Al Khateeb, Minister of Tourism of Saudi Arabia, said: "Having worked across banking, investment, defence, entertainment, health and now tourism has taught me that leadership is, above all, about people. A clear vision and a sound strategy only go as far as the team that delivers them, so good leaders are never afraid to invest in others. Tourism makes this particularly clear. As cities everywhere start to look alike, what sets a destination apart is its people and its culture. That is why developing talent has been central to building our tourism sector and why we’ve provided more than 747,000 training opportunities since 2019.”
He added: “My advice to the future leaders and entrepreneurs I met at London Business School is to gain real experience, build on that foundation and treat failure as part of the learning process. Technology and AI will continue to change how businesses operate, but the ability to exercise good judgment, adapt and lead people will remain essential.”
Professor Florin Vasvari, Academic Director of the Institute of Entrepreneurship and Private Capital and Executive Dean, Executive Education, Middle East at London Business School, said: “It was a privilege to welcome His Excellency Ahmed Al Khateeb to London Business School for the IEPC’s Summit Series. His discussion offered a compelling perspective on how to build on his own accumulated experience in the business world to facilitate economic prosperity at the country level. He has highlighted why investment in people, leadership and institutions is essential to translating capital and ambition into a sustainable economic transformation in Saudi Arabia.
He added: “His visit provided a valuable opportunity to deepen our understanding of the Kingdom’s vision, and to inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs and decision-makers.”
Strengthening Saudi leadership development
London Business School has partnered with a number of high-profile Saudi organisations and ministries on leadership development initiatives and aims to develop 10,000 Saudi leaders and collaborate with 100 organisations by 2030, supporting the Kingdom's priorities for leadership and human capability development.
The Summit Series, hosted by London Business School’s Institute of Entrepreneurship and Private Capital (IEPC), brings together senior policymakers, business leaders and academics to discuss the economic and leadership challenges shaping business and society.
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