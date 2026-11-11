Philippines Prepares To Host ASEAN Summit Amid Regional Security Challenges
(MENAFN) The Philippines is preparing to welcome Southeast Asian leaders and major international partners to Manila for the 49th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits, scheduled for Nov. 15-17, with regional security, economic collaboration and common challenges expected to dominate discussions.
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will chair the meetings, which are set to address regional resilience, emerging international developments and the ongoing crisis in Myanmar, according to the country's Department of Foreign Affairs.
Chinese Premier Li Qiang is expected to take part in meetings between China and ASEAN, while US President Donald Trump is scheduled to attend the ASEAN-US Special Summit on Nov. 17.
Trump is expected to travel to Manila before the meeting, although officials have not confirmed his exact arrival date.
China's participation comes as disagreements between Beijing and Manila continue over competing claims in the South China Sea, where the two countries have experienced repeated maritime confrontations.
The gathering will also include representatives from Australia, India, Japan, South Korea and other countries maintaining dialogue partnerships with ASEAN.
Myanmar, meanwhile, will be represented by a senior official from its Foreign Ministry rather than members of the country's military leadership.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio previously announced that leaders of the Quad, comprising the United States, India, Japan and Australia, would also hold discussions on the sidelines of the ASEAN meetings.
Rubio said the gathering would prioritize “concrete actions” and practical outcomes instead of focusing on diplomatic symbolism.
The Manila summit will conclude with the Philippines transferring ASEAN's rotating chairmanship to Singapore.
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will chair the meetings, which are set to address regional resilience, emerging international developments and the ongoing crisis in Myanmar, according to the country's Department of Foreign Affairs.
Chinese Premier Li Qiang is expected to take part in meetings between China and ASEAN, while US President Donald Trump is scheduled to attend the ASEAN-US Special Summit on Nov. 17.
Trump is expected to travel to Manila before the meeting, although officials have not confirmed his exact arrival date.
China's participation comes as disagreements between Beijing and Manila continue over competing claims in the South China Sea, where the two countries have experienced repeated maritime confrontations.
The gathering will also include representatives from Australia, India, Japan, South Korea and other countries maintaining dialogue partnerships with ASEAN.
Myanmar, meanwhile, will be represented by a senior official from its Foreign Ministry rather than members of the country's military leadership.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio previously announced that leaders of the Quad, comprising the United States, India, Japan and Australia, would also hold discussions on the sidelines of the ASEAN meetings.
Rubio said the gathering would prioritize “concrete actions” and practical outcomes instead of focusing on diplomatic symbolism.
The Manila summit will conclude with the Philippines transferring ASEAN's rotating chairmanship to Singapore.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment