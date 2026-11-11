Gulf Medical University Celebrates 28 Years: Born in Thumbay, Built at GMU

(MENAFN- healthmagazine) Ajman, UAE, : Gulf Medical University (GMU) marked its 28th anniversary today with a celebration that told its story in faces rather than figures. Led by Chief Guest Dr. Thumbay Moideen, Founder President of Thumbay Group, the event brought together leadership, faculty, staff, students and alumni.

Thumbay Moideen, Founder President, Thumbay Group. "Today I look at this hall and see students who were born in our hospitals, alumni who chose to come home to us, and their children studying in our classrooms. We built this for the region and for the world, and we are only getting started. I thank the almighty, the Rulers of this country, my amazing team and My Family who stood by me throughout my journey."

Prof. Manda Venkatramana, Chancellor of GMU, addressed the gathering "GMU's 28-year journey reflects its sustained commitment to excellence in medical education, research, healthcare and innovation. With significant achievements in international accreditations, global rankings, research and academic expansion, the University continues to strengthen its global presence and advance its vision of shaping the future of healthcare education and practice. I dedicate the success to our faculty, staff, and students. The best is yet to come.” The President and Chancellor honored the newly elected Student Council Executive Board members.

The anniversary caps the strongest year of international recognition in GMU’s history. In the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2027, GMU debuted in the 1001–1200 band and ranked first in the world for International Outlook. Its score of 99.4 was the highest of 2,297 universities from 118 countries and territories, and GMU is the only specialized medical and health sciences university in the UAE in this edition.

GMU debuted at 125th in the QS World University Rankings: Arab Region 2027, where it ranked first in the Arab region for international student ratio. Its College of Pharmacy entered the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2026 in the 351–400 band for Pharmacy & Pharmacology, one of only five UAE universities ranked in the subject. GMU is ranked 88th in the THE Arab University Rankings 2027. In June 2026, the university earned institutional accreditation from the UK’s Quality Assurance Agency for Higher Education, valid until 2031, meeting all ten European Standards and Guidelines with no conditions.

Twenty-eight years on, the numbers tell the same story as the people on stage. GMU now runs seven colleges and 45 accredited programs, with students from more than 117 nationalities and faculty from 56 countries. Over 5,000 graduates work in healthcare systems around the world. Behind them stands Thumbay Group’s academic health system: seven academic hospitals with more than 3,100 training beds, over 75 international university partnerships, and Joint Commission International Enterprise Accreditation, a distinction Thumbay Healthcare was the first in the UAE, and one of only five groups worldwide, to receive. Thumbay University Hospital, the largest private academic hospital in the region, has treated patients from more than 175 nationalities.

Gulf Medical University, Ajman, was founded in 1998 by Thumbay Group. It offers programs across medicine, dentistry, pharmacy, nursing, health sciences and management and AI in healthcare, veterinary medicine with clinical training through Thumbay Group's academic health system, including Thumbay University Hospital.

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