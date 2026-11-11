Manila Hosts ASEAN Summit Nov. 15-17 as US, China Leaders Converge
(MENAFN) The Philippines will host the 49th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits from Nov. 15-17, drawing regional leaders and major powers, including the United States and China, to talks on security, economic cooperation and shared challenges.
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will chair the gathering, the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs said. The agenda spans regional resilience, emerging global challenges and the crisis in Myanmar.
Chinese Premier Li Qiang is expected to take part in ASEAN-China engagements. US President Donald Trump is set to join the ASEAN-US Special Summit on Nov. 17. He is expected in Manila ahead of that meeting, though his exact arrival date has not been officially confirmed.
Beijing’s presence comes against a backdrop of ongoing friction in the South China Sea, where China and the Philippines have repeatedly clashed over competing maritime claims.
Leaders from Australia, India, Japan, South Korea and other dialogue partners will also attend. Myanmar will send a senior Foreign Ministry official instead of its military leadership.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said earlier that leaders of the Quad grouping, made up of the US, India, Japan and Australia, will meet on the sidelines of the summit. He said the session would center on “concrete actions” and deliverables rather than diplomatic symbolism.
The summit will close with the Philippines passing ASEAN’s rotating chairmanship to Singapore.
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. will chair the gathering, the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs said. The agenda spans regional resilience, emerging global challenges and the crisis in Myanmar.
Chinese Premier Li Qiang is expected to take part in ASEAN-China engagements. US President Donald Trump is set to join the ASEAN-US Special Summit on Nov. 17. He is expected in Manila ahead of that meeting, though his exact arrival date has not been officially confirmed.
Beijing’s presence comes against a backdrop of ongoing friction in the South China Sea, where China and the Philippines have repeatedly clashed over competing maritime claims.
Leaders from Australia, India, Japan, South Korea and other dialogue partners will also attend. Myanmar will send a senior Foreign Ministry official instead of its military leadership.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said earlier that leaders of the Quad grouping, made up of the US, India, Japan and Australia, will meet on the sidelines of the summit. He said the session would center on “concrete actions” and deliverables rather than diplomatic symbolism.
The summit will close with the Philippines passing ASEAN’s rotating chairmanship to Singapore.
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