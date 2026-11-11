Bank ABC Crowned MENA Bank of the Year by MEED
(MENAFN- Bank ABC) Manama, Bahrain: Bank ABC has been named MENA Bank of the Year at the MENA Banking Excellence Awards 2026, Corporate & Investment category, organised by the Middle East Economic Digest (MEED). One of the region’s leading banking accolades, the award recognises Bank ABC's resilient financial performance, innovation, sustainability leadership and strategic progress against a challenging global operating backdrop.
This recognition highlights Bank ABC's continued transformation into a future-ready international banking group, combining a leading wholesale banking franchise, pioneering digital capabilities and a growing sustainable finance proposition. Through disciplined strategy execution, the Bank continues to create long-term value for clients, shareholders and communities across its fifteen markets of presence.
In 2025, Bank ABC reported US$1.41 billion in revenue, representing 5% year-on-year growth, driven by business expansion and underpinned by disciplined risk management and a robust capital position. The Bank also accelerated the digital transformation of its wholesale banking business through its proprietary digital Wholesale Banking Portal, which processed more than US$15 billion in digital transaction volume as of September 2026 and supported growth in digital client adoption.
The award also reflects Bank ABC's growing leadership in sustainable finance. During 2025, the Bank mobilised approximately US$3 billion in sustainable finance, with 71% directed towards emerging markets, supporting economic development across its global footprint and advancing projects that contribute to a more sustainable future.
Commenting on this achievement, Paul H. Jennings, Group Chief Executive Officer, Bank ABC, said: "Being named MENA Bank of the Year is a tremendous honour and a reflection of what our people have achieved together. It recognises the trust our clients place in us, the strength of our franchise and our ability to continue delivering in an increasingly complex environment. Over the past year, we have made meaningful progress in advancing our digital capabilities, expanding our sustainable finance activities and strengthening our position as MENA's International Bank of the Future. This recognition inspires us to keep raising the bar as we create lasting value for our clients, shareholders and the communities we serve."
Sarah Rizvi , Editorial & Programme Director, Financial Services, MEED, said: “Bank ABC brings together the heritage and credibility of a truly international bank with the energy and ambition of a bank built for the future. From its award-winning digital Wholesale Banking Portal to its leadership in sustainable finance and the cloud-native foundation of ila Bank, it is redefining what a MENA bank can be. The judges recognised a bank that combines resilience, global reach and real transformation like few others in the region."
Bank ABC is a leading international bank with more than 45 years of banking excellence, providing innovative wholesale, retail and Islamic banking solutions through its international network and digital retail banking proposition, ila Bank.
This recognition highlights Bank ABC's continued transformation into a future-ready international banking group, combining a leading wholesale banking franchise, pioneering digital capabilities and a growing sustainable finance proposition. Through disciplined strategy execution, the Bank continues to create long-term value for clients, shareholders and communities across its fifteen markets of presence.
In 2025, Bank ABC reported US$1.41 billion in revenue, representing 5% year-on-year growth, driven by business expansion and underpinned by disciplined risk management and a robust capital position. The Bank also accelerated the digital transformation of its wholesale banking business through its proprietary digital Wholesale Banking Portal, which processed more than US$15 billion in digital transaction volume as of September 2026 and supported growth in digital client adoption.
The award also reflects Bank ABC's growing leadership in sustainable finance. During 2025, the Bank mobilised approximately US$3 billion in sustainable finance, with 71% directed towards emerging markets, supporting economic development across its global footprint and advancing projects that contribute to a more sustainable future.
Commenting on this achievement, Paul H. Jennings, Group Chief Executive Officer, Bank ABC, said: "Being named MENA Bank of the Year is a tremendous honour and a reflection of what our people have achieved together. It recognises the trust our clients place in us, the strength of our franchise and our ability to continue delivering in an increasingly complex environment. Over the past year, we have made meaningful progress in advancing our digital capabilities, expanding our sustainable finance activities and strengthening our position as MENA's International Bank of the Future. This recognition inspires us to keep raising the bar as we create lasting value for our clients, shareholders and the communities we serve."
Sarah Rizvi , Editorial & Programme Director, Financial Services, MEED, said: “Bank ABC brings together the heritage and credibility of a truly international bank with the energy and ambition of a bank built for the future. From its award-winning digital Wholesale Banking Portal to its leadership in sustainable finance and the cloud-native foundation of ila Bank, it is redefining what a MENA bank can be. The judges recognised a bank that combines resilience, global reach and real transformation like few others in the region."
Bank ABC is a leading international bank with more than 45 years of banking excellence, providing innovative wholesale, retail and Islamic banking solutions through its international network and digital retail banking proposition, ila Bank.
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