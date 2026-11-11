Sudan Army Downs 2 Drones, Bringing Total to 29 Amid Kordofan Surge
(MENAFN) Sudan’s army said its air defenses destroyed two hostile drones over West Kordofan and East Darfur states on Wednesday, pushing its running tally of intercepted drones to 29.
In a statement, the army’s General Command said an FH-95 drone was intercepted in the early hours of Wednesday south of Ayal Bakhit in West Kordofan state. A second statement reported that a drone of the same model was brought down southeast of Ed Daein, the capital of East Darfur state. The army called the second strike the day’s second such operation.
The military did not say over what period the 29 drones were downed. It also did not name who launched the aircraft or what they were meant to hit.
The interceptions come as fighting escalates in West Kordofan, where the army has been pushing forward against the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). Clashes between the two sides have flared across all three Kordofan states, North, West and South, since Oct. 25.
The Chinese-made FH-95 is built for reconnaissance, surveillance and electronic warfare, and can stay airborne for more than 12 hours.
Sudanese authorities and human rights groups have accused the RSF of using such drones against civilian infrastructure. The paramilitary has not responded to the allegations and says it is working to “protect civilians.”
Sudan has been gripped by war between the army and the RSF since April 2023. UN and international estimates say the conflict has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced about 13 million.
In a statement, the army’s General Command said an FH-95 drone was intercepted in the early hours of Wednesday south of Ayal Bakhit in West Kordofan state. A second statement reported that a drone of the same model was brought down southeast of Ed Daein, the capital of East Darfur state. The army called the second strike the day’s second such operation.
The military did not say over what period the 29 drones were downed. It also did not name who launched the aircraft or what they were meant to hit.
The interceptions come as fighting escalates in West Kordofan, where the army has been pushing forward against the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). Clashes between the two sides have flared across all three Kordofan states, North, West and South, since Oct. 25.
The Chinese-made FH-95 is built for reconnaissance, surveillance and electronic warfare, and can stay airborne for more than 12 hours.
Sudanese authorities and human rights groups have accused the RSF of using such drones against civilian infrastructure. The paramilitary has not responded to the allegations and says it is working to “protect civilians.”
Sudan has been gripped by war between the army and the RSF since April 2023. UN and international estimates say the conflict has killed tens of thousands of people and displaced about 13 million.
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