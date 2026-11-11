Chinese Premier Plans Manila Visit for ASEAN Leaders’ Summit
(MENAFN) Chinese Premier Li Qiang is set to travel to Manila on Nov. 15-16 to participate in the 29th China-Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Leaders' Meeting.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun announced the visit on Wednesday, saying Li would travel to the Philippine capital following an invitation from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., whose country currently holds the rotating ASEAN chairmanship.
The upcoming visit follows the absence of Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun from a gathering of Southeast Asian defense ministers and their dialogue partners held in Manila last month. Beijing instead dispatched its defense attaché in the Philippines to represent the country.
This year also marks five years since China and ASEAN established their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.
"Over the past five years, under the guidance of the leaders of the two sides, China-ASEAN cooperation - a leading example in the region - has been flourishing and fruitful, benefiting the respective countries and peoples and making a great contribution to peace, stability and prosperity in the region," Guo said.
He added that Beijing intends to use the summit to strengthen cooperation with ASEAN members, promote solidarity and mutual confidence, and advance shared priorities.
China also seeks progress toward the early implementation of an upgraded China-ASEAN Free Trade Area agreement, alongside closer collaboration in artificial intelligence, digital development, energy security, connectivity and poverty reduction, according to the spokesperson.
Philippines Issues Guidance On Diplomatic Policy Toward China
Separately, the Philippine Foreign Ministry issued an unusual directive on Sunday, instructing government officials and agencies not to independently shape the country's diplomatic stance toward China or other international partners.
"Under the Constitution, the president is the chief architect of Philippine foreign policy. Individual officials, agencies or sectors do not independently determine the direction of our international relations," the ministry said in a statement.
"Whatever personal convictions public officials may hold, their public platforms carry institutional responsibilities. They may not pursue preferred approaches toward China, or any other international partner, without regard for the consequences on the government’s overall policy," the statement added.
"Personal advocacies must never serve interests other than the national interest."
The ministry's announcement followed a series of anti-China remarks by some Philippine lawmakers and officials in recent weeks, which prompted a public exchange of criticism between representatives of Manila and Beijing.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun announced the visit on Wednesday, saying Li would travel to the Philippine capital following an invitation from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., whose country currently holds the rotating ASEAN chairmanship.
The upcoming visit follows the absence of Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun from a gathering of Southeast Asian defense ministers and their dialogue partners held in Manila last month. Beijing instead dispatched its defense attaché in the Philippines to represent the country.
This year also marks five years since China and ASEAN established their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.
"Over the past five years, under the guidance of the leaders of the two sides, China-ASEAN cooperation - a leading example in the region - has been flourishing and fruitful, benefiting the respective countries and peoples and making a great contribution to peace, stability and prosperity in the region," Guo said.
He added that Beijing intends to use the summit to strengthen cooperation with ASEAN members, promote solidarity and mutual confidence, and advance shared priorities.
China also seeks progress toward the early implementation of an upgraded China-ASEAN Free Trade Area agreement, alongside closer collaboration in artificial intelligence, digital development, energy security, connectivity and poverty reduction, according to the spokesperson.
Philippines Issues Guidance On Diplomatic Policy Toward China
Separately, the Philippine Foreign Ministry issued an unusual directive on Sunday, instructing government officials and agencies not to independently shape the country's diplomatic stance toward China or other international partners.
"Under the Constitution, the president is the chief architect of Philippine foreign policy. Individual officials, agencies or sectors do not independently determine the direction of our international relations," the ministry said in a statement.
"Whatever personal convictions public officials may hold, their public platforms carry institutional responsibilities. They may not pursue preferred approaches toward China, or any other international partner, without regard for the consequences on the government’s overall policy," the statement added.
"Personal advocacies must never serve interests other than the national interest."
The ministry's announcement followed a series of anti-China remarks by some Philippine lawmakers and officials in recent weeks, which prompted a public exchange of criticism between representatives of Manila and Beijing.
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