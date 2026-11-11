Erdogan, UN Chief Plant Olive Trees During COP31 Summit
(MENAFN) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres took part in a tree-planting ceremony on Tuesday, planting olive saplings alongside the COP31 Leaders' Summit in Antalya.
The two officials attended the event at the Antalya EXPO Center, where the activity was organized to mark Türkiye's National Afforestation Day, observed on Nov. 11.
The initiative formed part of a nationwide campaign carried out simultaneously in all 81 Turkish provinces.
Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum and Agriculture and Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumakli were also present at the ceremony.
The two officials attended the event at the Antalya EXPO Center, where the activity was organized to mark Türkiye's National Afforestation Day, observed on Nov. 11.
The initiative formed part of a nationwide campaign carried out simultaneously in all 81 Turkish provinces.
Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Minister Murat Kurum and Agriculture and Forestry Minister Ibrahim Yumakli were also present at the ceremony.
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