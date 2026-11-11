China Vows “Clear” Climate Targets in Talks With UN Chief at COP31
(MENAFN) China will set “clear” targets and follow through on them to give global climate governance stability and certainty, Vice President Han Zheng told UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, according to state media reports published Wednesday.
The two met Tuesday on the sidelines of the COP31 summit in Antalya, a Beijing-based state news agency reported.
Han passed on President Xi Jinping’s “cordial” greetings to Guterres and said Beijing places great weight on climate change. He disclosed that China set two targets this year for 2030: non-fossil energy sources supplying 50% of power generation, and electricity making up 35% of final energy consumption.
Han warned that the worldwide effort to tackle climate change faces mounting obstacles. Developing countries in particular struggle with funding shortages, technological gaps and insufficient capacity to carry out their nationally determined contributions, he said, adding that the international community must confront these problems jointly.
He said China hopes the 31st meeting will deliver fresh progress and a new consensus under Guterres’ leadership.
Guterres responded that China, as a global leader in renewable energy, has made “substantial” contributions to cutting worldwide greenhouse gas emissions. He also thanked Han for China’s “continued” support for the UN and its work.
According to a UN statement, the pair also stressed the need to work together toward a robust and credible set of COP31 outcomes that close gaps in mitigation, finance and adaptation.
The two met Tuesday on the sidelines of the COP31 summit in Antalya, a Beijing-based state news agency reported.
Han passed on President Xi Jinping’s “cordial” greetings to Guterres and said Beijing places great weight on climate change. He disclosed that China set two targets this year for 2030: non-fossil energy sources supplying 50% of power generation, and electricity making up 35% of final energy consumption.
Han warned that the worldwide effort to tackle climate change faces mounting obstacles. Developing countries in particular struggle with funding shortages, technological gaps and insufficient capacity to carry out their nationally determined contributions, he said, adding that the international community must confront these problems jointly.
He said China hopes the 31st meeting will deliver fresh progress and a new consensus under Guterres’ leadership.
Guterres responded that China, as a global leader in renewable energy, has made “substantial” contributions to cutting worldwide greenhouse gas emissions. He also thanked Han for China’s “continued” support for the UN and its work.
According to a UN statement, the pair also stressed the need to work together toward a robust and credible set of COP31 outcomes that close gaps in mitigation, finance and adaptation.
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