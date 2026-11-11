ADI Foundation and The Vault Partner to Strengthen Institutional Custody Technology and Advance Post-Quantum Security on ADI Chain
(MENAFN- APCO Worldwide) ABU DHABI, UAE – November 11, 2026 – ADI Foundation, the organization behind the institutional blockchain network ADI Chain, and The Vault, an institutional digital asset infrastructure platform, have announced a strategic partnership to strengthen digital asset custody infrastructure and advance research into post-quantum security.
As financial institutions increasingly adopt stablecoins and tokenized real-world assets, technology that secures these assets against both current and emerging threats is becoming a critical requirement. The value of tokenized real-world assets reached a record US$34 billion in September 2026, while the total stablecoin market stood at US$313 billion. The partnership brings together ADI Chain's institutional blockchain infrastructure and The Vault's expertise in digital asset custody technology and advanced cryptography to strengthen the security infrastructure supporting institutional participation in on-chain financial markets.
Under the partnership, The Vault plans to integrate ADI Chain into its institutional custody platform, enabling support for the ADI token and assets issued on the network, including DDSC, the UAE dirham-backed stablecoin. Once implemented, the integration is intended to allow institutions using The Vault's platform to manage supported ADI Chain assets through established security controls, transaction authorization policies and multi-party computation (MPC) technology.
The Vault will also make its custody infrastructure and proprietary MPC technology available to ADI Foundation. Its technology distributes transaction-signing authority across multiple parties, reducing reliance on any single individual or device to authorize asset transfers. The Vault's cryptographic library has undergone independent security review by Halborn.
The partnership will also explore post-quantum security to help protect digital assets against future threats from quantum computing. The Vault will lead research into quantum-resistant signing technology for MPC wallets, building on ML-DSA, a cryptographic standard published by the US National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). ADI Foundation will contribute expertise on integrating these capabilities with ADI Chain, with the goal of strengthening the long-term security of institutional digital assets.
Andrey Lazorenko, CEO of ADI Foundation, said:
“Secure custody is a fundamental requirement for bringing institutional finance on-chain. As stablecoins and tokenized assets become more widely adopted, institutions need confidence that their assets can be securely managed and protected over the long term. Our partnership with The Vault strengthens the infrastructure supporting ADI Chain today, while helping us explore the next generation of security capabilities needed for institutional digital financ”.”
Artem Stopnevich, CEO of The Vault, said:
"The UAE has been one of the earliest jurisdictions to put regulated digital money into real use, and networks such as ADI Chain are being built to carry it at institutional scale. As a technology provider, our role is to give institutions robust control over how their digital assets are held, managed and transferred, with the same confidence they place in the traditional financial system, today and in ten years' time. Bringing our MPC custody technology to the ADI ecosystem addresses the first part of that, and our post-quantum research with ADI Foundation is how we intend to prepare for the challenges of the quantum era."
The partnership will also include joint technical research, industry engagement and ecosystem development initiatives to support institutional adoption of ADI Chain.
The organizations plan to establish a joint working group to define the custody integration timeline and post-quantum research roadmap, with further milestones to be announced as the collaboration progresses.
As financial institutions increasingly adopt stablecoins and tokenized real-world assets, technology that secures these assets against both current and emerging threats is becoming a critical requirement. The value of tokenized real-world assets reached a record US$34 billion in September 2026, while the total stablecoin market stood at US$313 billion. The partnership brings together ADI Chain's institutional blockchain infrastructure and The Vault's expertise in digital asset custody technology and advanced cryptography to strengthen the security infrastructure supporting institutional participation in on-chain financial markets.
Under the partnership, The Vault plans to integrate ADI Chain into its institutional custody platform, enabling support for the ADI token and assets issued on the network, including DDSC, the UAE dirham-backed stablecoin. Once implemented, the integration is intended to allow institutions using The Vault's platform to manage supported ADI Chain assets through established security controls, transaction authorization policies and multi-party computation (MPC) technology.
The Vault will also make its custody infrastructure and proprietary MPC technology available to ADI Foundation. Its technology distributes transaction-signing authority across multiple parties, reducing reliance on any single individual or device to authorize asset transfers. The Vault's cryptographic library has undergone independent security review by Halborn.
The partnership will also explore post-quantum security to help protect digital assets against future threats from quantum computing. The Vault will lead research into quantum-resistant signing technology for MPC wallets, building on ML-DSA, a cryptographic standard published by the US National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST). ADI Foundation will contribute expertise on integrating these capabilities with ADI Chain, with the goal of strengthening the long-term security of institutional digital assets.
Andrey Lazorenko, CEO of ADI Foundation, said:
“Secure custody is a fundamental requirement for bringing institutional finance on-chain. As stablecoins and tokenized assets become more widely adopted, institutions need confidence that their assets can be securely managed and protected over the long term. Our partnership with The Vault strengthens the infrastructure supporting ADI Chain today, while helping us explore the next generation of security capabilities needed for institutional digital financ”.”
Artem Stopnevich, CEO of The Vault, said:
"The UAE has been one of the earliest jurisdictions to put regulated digital money into real use, and networks such as ADI Chain are being built to carry it at institutional scale. As a technology provider, our role is to give institutions robust control over how their digital assets are held, managed and transferred, with the same confidence they place in the traditional financial system, today and in ten years' time. Bringing our MPC custody technology to the ADI ecosystem addresses the first part of that, and our post-quantum research with ADI Foundation is how we intend to prepare for the challenges of the quantum era."
The partnership will also include joint technical research, industry engagement and ecosystem development initiatives to support institutional adoption of ADI Chain.
The organizations plan to establish a joint working group to define the custody integration timeline and post-quantum research roadmap, with further milestones to be announced as the collaboration progresses.
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