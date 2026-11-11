Amateur and Para Jiu-Jitsu Athletes Impress on Day 2 of Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship
(MENAFN- Action PR) Abu Dhabi, November 10: The 18th Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship continued at Mubadala Arena on Tuesday, with amateur and para jiu-jitsu athletes delivering strong performances as competitions in both categories came to a close.
Held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, the championship runs until November 21, bringing together more than 10,000 athletes from over 130 countries.
The amateur competitions concluded with men's and women's white belt contests in the adult and masters divisions. The matches gave athletes the opportunity to test their skills against opponents from different training backgrounds, gain experience and build confidence as they work towards higher belt levels.
The para jiu-jitsu competitions also saw athletes of determination from different countries demonstrate their skills and abilities on the international stage. Their performances highlighted the championship's commitment to providing an inclusive environment where athletes of all abilities can compete and develop their skills.
The day's competitions were attended by H.E. Mohamed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation and Chairman of the Championship Organising Committee; H.E. Mohamed Munif Al Mansoori, Director General of Abu Dhabi Registration and Licensing Authority; H.E. Yousef Abdullah Al Batran and Humaid Al Ketbi, Board Members of the Federation; Fahad Ali Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Federation; and Dr. Hamda Salem Al Neyadi, Group Marketing and Communications Director at PureHealth, along with representatives of the championship's partners and sponsors.
H.E. Yousef Abdullah Al Batran, Board Member of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation, said: “Amateur competitions are an important part of our efforts to develop jiu-jitsu and help the sport grow. Every champion starts somewhere, and success takes years of training, competition and experience.
“These competitions give athletes the opportunity to test their skills at an international level, face opponents with different styles and gain valuable experience from the early stages of their careers.
“We want the championship to give athletes of different ages and skill levels the chance to improve and achieve their goals. The participation of athletes of determination is also very important. We want to make sure everyone has the opportunity to compete, develop their skills and be part of the sport.”
Dr. Hamda Salem Al Neyadi added: “Our partnership with the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation reflects our commitment to supporting one of the world's leading jiu-jitsu championships. We have put in place comprehensive medical services to ensure athletes receive the care and support they need throughout the event.
“Our specialist medical teams are working closely with the organising committee and relevant authorities to support more than 10,000 athletes during the championship. This also shows Abu Dhabi's ability to provide high-quality healthcare services at major international sporting events”"
Moza AlRaeesi of Al Wahda Club Jiu-Jitsu Academy, who won silver in the women's adult white belt 95kg division, said: “I am very happy to win silver at Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship . This medal means a lot to me and is an important step in my jiu-jitsu career. It motivates me to keep training, improve my skills and come back stronger to compete for gold in future editions.”
Spain's Carlos Romero, representing Rom Jiu-Jitsu Academy, won gold in the white belt 56kg division. "Winning gold in Abu Dhabi is very special for me because this is one of the biggest jiu-jitsu championships in the world. Competing here has helped me gain valuable experience and improve my skills. I hope to return in the future and compete at higher belt levels," he said.
In the para jiu-jitsu competitions, Puerto Rican black belt Domingo Soto Santana, representing US Para Jiu-Jitsu Academy, said: "Jiu-jitsu has helped me discover what I am capable of and improve my skills. Competing in Abu Dhabi gives athletes like me the chance to show our abilities on an international stage. I hope our participation encourages more people of determination to try jiu-jitsu, believe in themselves and work towards their goals."
With the amateur and para jiu-jitsu competitions concluded, attention now turns to the junior and youth divisions, which begin on Wednesday and continue until November 13.
-Ends-
Held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, the championship runs until November 21, bringing together more than 10,000 athletes from over 130 countries.
The amateur competitions concluded with men's and women's white belt contests in the adult and masters divisions. The matches gave athletes the opportunity to test their skills against opponents from different training backgrounds, gain experience and build confidence as they work towards higher belt levels.
The para jiu-jitsu competitions also saw athletes of determination from different countries demonstrate their skills and abilities on the international stage. Their performances highlighted the championship's commitment to providing an inclusive environment where athletes of all abilities can compete and develop their skills.
The day's competitions were attended by H.E. Mohamed Salem Al Dhaheri, Vice Chairman of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation and Chairman of the Championship Organising Committee; H.E. Mohamed Munif Al Mansoori, Director General of Abu Dhabi Registration and Licensing Authority; H.E. Yousef Abdullah Al Batran and Humaid Al Ketbi, Board Members of the Federation; Fahad Ali Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Federation; and Dr. Hamda Salem Al Neyadi, Group Marketing and Communications Director at PureHealth, along with representatives of the championship's partners and sponsors.
H.E. Yousef Abdullah Al Batran, Board Member of the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation, said: “Amateur competitions are an important part of our efforts to develop jiu-jitsu and help the sport grow. Every champion starts somewhere, and success takes years of training, competition and experience.
“These competitions give athletes the opportunity to test their skills at an international level, face opponents with different styles and gain valuable experience from the early stages of their careers.
“We want the championship to give athletes of different ages and skill levels the chance to improve and achieve their goals. The participation of athletes of determination is also very important. We want to make sure everyone has the opportunity to compete, develop their skills and be part of the sport.”
Dr. Hamda Salem Al Neyadi added: “Our partnership with the UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation reflects our commitment to supporting one of the world's leading jiu-jitsu championships. We have put in place comprehensive medical services to ensure athletes receive the care and support they need throughout the event.
“Our specialist medical teams are working closely with the organising committee and relevant authorities to support more than 10,000 athletes during the championship. This also shows Abu Dhabi's ability to provide high-quality healthcare services at major international sporting events”"
Moza AlRaeesi of Al Wahda Club Jiu-Jitsu Academy, who won silver in the women's adult white belt 95kg division, said: “I am very happy to win silver at Abu Dhabi World Professional Jiu-Jitsu Championship . This medal means a lot to me and is an important step in my jiu-jitsu career. It motivates me to keep training, improve my skills and come back stronger to compete for gold in future editions.”
Spain's Carlos Romero, representing Rom Jiu-Jitsu Academy, won gold in the white belt 56kg division. "Winning gold in Abu Dhabi is very special for me because this is one of the biggest jiu-jitsu championships in the world. Competing here has helped me gain valuable experience and improve my skills. I hope to return in the future and compete at higher belt levels," he said.
In the para jiu-jitsu competitions, Puerto Rican black belt Domingo Soto Santana, representing US Para Jiu-Jitsu Academy, said: "Jiu-jitsu has helped me discover what I am capable of and improve my skills. Competing in Abu Dhabi gives athletes like me the chance to show our abilities on an international stage. I hope our participation encourages more people of determination to try jiu-jitsu, believe in themselves and work towards their goals."
With the amateur and para jiu-jitsu competitions concluded, attention now turns to the junior and youth divisions, which begin on Wednesday and continue until November 13.
-Ends-
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