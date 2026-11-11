US Commerce Secretary Receives Warning Over Nvidia CEO’s Alleged China Ties
(MENAFN) US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick was reportedly alerted to Nvidia Chief Executive Jensen Huang’s association with a woman suspected of having links to Chinese intelligence, according to reports.
A classified memorandum warning Lutnick about Huang’s relationship with Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang was reportedly sent to the secretary, citing individuals familiar with the matter.
The Commerce Department did not respond to a request for comment.
The development comes amid growing scrutiny of the Nvidia chief’s alleged connections to Alice Huang and the company’s decision to launch an independent inquiry into the matter.
Nvidia Opens Independent Probe Into Alleged Intelligence Links
Earlier reports published on Oct. 29 claimed that Alice Huang, who was described as being close to Nvidia’s chief executive, had allegedly provided information to Beijing for intelligence purposes.
Following the allegations, Nvidia announced that its board would initiate an independent investigation after reports emerged that its founder and CEO had been targeted in a foreign intelligence operation.
In an email addressed to company employees, Jensen Huang said he owed his family and colleagues an apology and expressed support for the inquiry launched by the board.
China has dismissed US media reports connecting Alice Huang to its intelligence services, calling the allegations a smear campaign directed against the country.
However, the accusations regarding her alleged intelligence activities remain unproven.
A classified memorandum warning Lutnick about Huang’s relationship with Chinese businesswoman Alice Huang was reportedly sent to the secretary, citing individuals familiar with the matter.
The Commerce Department did not respond to a request for comment.
The development comes amid growing scrutiny of the Nvidia chief’s alleged connections to Alice Huang and the company’s decision to launch an independent inquiry into the matter.
Nvidia Opens Independent Probe Into Alleged Intelligence Links
Earlier reports published on Oct. 29 claimed that Alice Huang, who was described as being close to Nvidia’s chief executive, had allegedly provided information to Beijing for intelligence purposes.
Following the allegations, Nvidia announced that its board would initiate an independent investigation after reports emerged that its founder and CEO had been targeted in a foreign intelligence operation.
In an email addressed to company employees, Jensen Huang said he owed his family and colleagues an apology and expressed support for the inquiry launched by the board.
China has dismissed US media reports connecting Alice Huang to its intelligence services, calling the allegations a smear campaign directed against the country.
However, the accusations regarding her alleged intelligence activities remain unproven.
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