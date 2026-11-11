PRsonaME Launches in the UK, Bringing AI-Powered PR and Personal Branding to British Entrepreneurs and SMEs
(MENAFN- PAZ Marketing Management) PRsonaME, the UAE-founded AI-powered public relations and personal branding platform, has announced its availability in the United Kingdom, bringing its innovative communications technology to British entrepreneurs, startups, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and business leaders seeking to strengthen their market presence and professional visibility.
The UK expansion marks another milestone in PRsonaME's international growth, following its establishment across the UAE and United States. Officially launched in May 2026 after more than a year of development, the platform was created to address a common challenge faced by growing businesses: accessing professional PR and personal branding support without the costs and complexity often associated with traditional agency services.
By combining artificial intelligence with strategic communications expertise, PRsonaME provides businesses with a more accessible and streamlined approach to managing their public relations, developing their brand positioning and communicating their stories to relevant audiences.
The platform supports users across PR strategy, founder positioning, personal branding, content planning, press release development and media visibility, helping entrepreneurs establish a credible and consistent public presence from the early stages of their business journey.
Premal Patel, Co-Founder of PRsonaME, said: "Expanding PRsonaME into the UK represents an important step in our mission to make professional PR and personal branding more accessible to entrepreneurs and businesses worldwide. The UK has a dynamic entrepreneurial ecosystem, with ambitious founders and growing companies that need to communicate their stories effectively and build credibility in increasingly competitive markets. Our goal is to provide them with the tools and strategic guidance to develop their positioning, strengthen their visibility and establish a meaningful presence without necessarily relying on traditional agency models."
The expansion comes as artificial intelligence continues to reshape the communications and marketing landscape, offering businesses new opportunities to improve efficiency, streamline content development and strengthen engagement with their audiences.
Unlike conventional approaches that often require businesses to engage multiple service providers for PR strategy, content development, personal branding and digital communications, PRsonaME aims to bring these functions together within a more integrated ecosystem.
The platform is designed to complement strategic communications expertise rather than replace it, allowing users to benefit from AI-powered efficiency while maintaining the human insight and strategic thinking required for effective storytelling.
For UK startups and SMEs, establishing a strong public profile can play an important role in supporting business growth, attracting potential investors, building customer trust and developing strategic partnerships.
PRsonaME's approach encourages founders to prioritize their communications and visibility strategies from the beginning of their entrepreneurial journey, rather than waiting until they have secured significant investment or achieved major business milestones.
Zeina Akkawi, Co-Founder of PRsonaME, said: "One of the biggest misconceptions about public relations is that businesses should only invest in their visibility once they have reached a certain level of success. In reality, building a strong reputation and communicating a clear brand story should begin much earlier. With PRsonaME now available in the UK, we want to empower more entrepreneurs and SMEs to take control of their professional image, communicate their value and establish credibility from the outset."
She added: "Whether a founder is preparing to approach investors, attract new clients or enter a competitive market, their public presence plays an important role in how they are perceived. Our vision is to make the tools and knowledge needed to build that presence more accessible to businesses of all sizes."
Since its launch, PRsonaME has supported initiatives involving key government and entrepreneurial ecosystems in the UAE, including DIFC's Ignyte, Sheraa and Dubai Media Office, through collaborations, training and programmes aimed at helping entrepreneurs and SMEs better understand public relations, communications, personal branding and visibility.
Building on this experience, the platform aims to extend its reach to international entrepreneurial communities while continuing to develop its AI-powered capabilities.
PRsonaME's broader growth strategy includes expanding its integrated communications offering, with the long-term objective of becoming a one-stop destination where founders and businesses can access the tools, services and expertise needed to manage their public profiles and communications activities.
Alongside its presence in the UAE, United States and United Kingdom, the company has outlined ambitions to expand into Saudi Arabia and India as part of its international growth plans.
With its UK availability, PRsonaME continues to advance its mission of democratizing access to professional PR and personal branding, enabling more entrepreneurs and businesses to build credibility, communicate their stories and strengthen their presence in an increasingly connected global marketplace.
The UK expansion marks another milestone in PRsonaME's international growth, following its establishment across the UAE and United States. Officially launched in May 2026 after more than a year of development, the platform was created to address a common challenge faced by growing businesses: accessing professional PR and personal branding support without the costs and complexity often associated with traditional agency services.
By combining artificial intelligence with strategic communications expertise, PRsonaME provides businesses with a more accessible and streamlined approach to managing their public relations, developing their brand positioning and communicating their stories to relevant audiences.
The platform supports users across PR strategy, founder positioning, personal branding, content planning, press release development and media visibility, helping entrepreneurs establish a credible and consistent public presence from the early stages of their business journey.
Premal Patel, Co-Founder of PRsonaME, said: "Expanding PRsonaME into the UK represents an important step in our mission to make professional PR and personal branding more accessible to entrepreneurs and businesses worldwide. The UK has a dynamic entrepreneurial ecosystem, with ambitious founders and growing companies that need to communicate their stories effectively and build credibility in increasingly competitive markets. Our goal is to provide them with the tools and strategic guidance to develop their positioning, strengthen their visibility and establish a meaningful presence without necessarily relying on traditional agency models."
The expansion comes as artificial intelligence continues to reshape the communications and marketing landscape, offering businesses new opportunities to improve efficiency, streamline content development and strengthen engagement with their audiences.
Unlike conventional approaches that often require businesses to engage multiple service providers for PR strategy, content development, personal branding and digital communications, PRsonaME aims to bring these functions together within a more integrated ecosystem.
The platform is designed to complement strategic communications expertise rather than replace it, allowing users to benefit from AI-powered efficiency while maintaining the human insight and strategic thinking required for effective storytelling.
For UK startups and SMEs, establishing a strong public profile can play an important role in supporting business growth, attracting potential investors, building customer trust and developing strategic partnerships.
PRsonaME's approach encourages founders to prioritize their communications and visibility strategies from the beginning of their entrepreneurial journey, rather than waiting until they have secured significant investment or achieved major business milestones.
Zeina Akkawi, Co-Founder of PRsonaME, said: "One of the biggest misconceptions about public relations is that businesses should only invest in their visibility once they have reached a certain level of success. In reality, building a strong reputation and communicating a clear brand story should begin much earlier. With PRsonaME now available in the UK, we want to empower more entrepreneurs and SMEs to take control of their professional image, communicate their value and establish credibility from the outset."
She added: "Whether a founder is preparing to approach investors, attract new clients or enter a competitive market, their public presence plays an important role in how they are perceived. Our vision is to make the tools and knowledge needed to build that presence more accessible to businesses of all sizes."
Since its launch, PRsonaME has supported initiatives involving key government and entrepreneurial ecosystems in the UAE, including DIFC's Ignyte, Sheraa and Dubai Media Office, through collaborations, training and programmes aimed at helping entrepreneurs and SMEs better understand public relations, communications, personal branding and visibility.
Building on this experience, the platform aims to extend its reach to international entrepreneurial communities while continuing to develop its AI-powered capabilities.
PRsonaME's broader growth strategy includes expanding its integrated communications offering, with the long-term objective of becoming a one-stop destination where founders and businesses can access the tools, services and expertise needed to manage their public profiles and communications activities.
Alongside its presence in the UAE, United States and United Kingdom, the company has outlined ambitions to expand into Saudi Arabia and India as part of its international growth plans.
With its UK availability, PRsonaME continues to advance its mission of democratizing access to professional PR and personal branding, enabling more entrepreneurs and businesses to build credibility, communicate their stories and strengthen their presence in an increasingly connected global marketplace.
PAZ Marketing Management
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