Malaysian Court Approves House Arrest for Former PM Najib Razak
(MENAFN) A Malaysian court has authorized former Prime Minister Najib Razak to serve the remaining period of his prison sentence under house arrest, following a new judicial order issued on Tuesday.
High Court Judge Aslam Zainuddin overturned an earlier directive issued by the High Court Criminal Registry on Nov. 6, replacing it with an order permitting Najib to remain under house arrest until Aug. 23, 2028, according to reports.
Under the ruling, the former premier must return to Kajang Prison on Aug. 24, 2028, to continue serving his sentence in connection with the corruption scandal involving the state investment fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).
The latest development follows Najib's payment last week of a 50 million Malaysian ringgit ($12.3 million) financial penalty imposed in connection with the 1MDB corruption case.
Last month, Malaysia's King Sultan Ibrahim granted the former prime minister a conditional pardon, allowing him to complete the remainder of his prison term under house arrest until Aug. 23, 2028. The arrangement was subject to payment of the required fine and compliance with additional conditions outlined in the royal decision.
Najib, 73, has been held at Kajang Prison since Aug. 23, 2022, after the country's Federal Court upheld his conviction in a corruption case involving SRC International, a former subsidiary of 1MDB.
High Court Judge Aslam Zainuddin overturned an earlier directive issued by the High Court Criminal Registry on Nov. 6, replacing it with an order permitting Najib to remain under house arrest until Aug. 23, 2028, according to reports.
Under the ruling, the former premier must return to Kajang Prison on Aug. 24, 2028, to continue serving his sentence in connection with the corruption scandal involving the state investment fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).
The latest development follows Najib's payment last week of a 50 million Malaysian ringgit ($12.3 million) financial penalty imposed in connection with the 1MDB corruption case.
Last month, Malaysia's King Sultan Ibrahim granted the former prime minister a conditional pardon, allowing him to complete the remainder of his prison term under house arrest until Aug. 23, 2028. The arrangement was subject to payment of the required fine and compliance with additional conditions outlined in the royal decision.
Najib, 73, has been held at Kajang Prison since Aug. 23, 2022, after the country's Federal Court upheld his conviction in a corruption case involving SRC International, a former subsidiary of 1MDB.
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