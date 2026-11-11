India Passenger Car Market: USD 69.67 Billion By 2032 With Suvs Holding 53.54% Share, Says Mordor Intelligence

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The India passenger car market is advancing steadily with internal combustion engine vehicles holding an 83.33% share. Hybrid and EVs are the fastest-growing propulsion segment, while fleet demand from ride-hailing and subscription services continues to build.

Hyderabad, India, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest report by Mordor Intelligence, the India's passenger car market size is projected to grow from USD 44.45 billion in 2026 to USD 47.79 billion in 2027, reaching USD 69.67 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 7.83% during 2027–2032. Demand for compact SUVs and fuel-efficient CNG vehicles is shaping buyer preferences, with affordability, vehicle features and running costs influencing purchase decisions. Digital sales channels, localized manufacturing and improved service networks are also becoming important as automakers focus on meeting changing customer needs and maintaining profitability.

India Passenger Car Market Trends and Drivers

Expansion of CNG Infrastructure Shortening the Cost-Efficiency Gap: India's expanding CNG refueling network is making gas-powered passenger cars more practical for everyday use. Better station coverage in regions such as Delhi-NCR and Gujarat helps commuters and fleet operators save time and manage fuel expenses. This is encouraging automakers to strengthen their CNG vehicle offerings, particularly in the hatchback and compact sedan categories, although limited infrastructure in some areas remains a challenge.

Rising Availability of Compact SUVs in the Sub-4-Meter Segment: Compact SUVs are gaining popularity in India as buyers seek vehicles that offer higher seating, practical interiors and easier manoeuvrability in crowded cities. Automakers are expanding their sub-4-meter portfolios with new models, giving customers more options across price ranges. This shift is encouraging hatchback owners to consider compact SUVs, while increasing demand for consistent component supplies and wider model availability.

“The India passenger car market requires a balanced assessment of changing vehicle preferences, powertrain choices, pricing and regional demand. Mordor Intelligence combines primary research, industry data and structured market analysis to provide decisionmakers with consistent, independently assessed market estimates and forecasts.” says Phani Kumar, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence .

Passenger Car Market in India Regional Market Dynamics

Southern states combine established car plants with growing charging and battery capabilities. This gives suppliers clear locations for local component sourcing and service networks, and brings plants, dealers, and charging operators closer together.

The northern and western corridors remain major hubs for vehicle production and overseas shipments. Urban incentives, charging infrastructure, and new EV manufacturing facilities are also strengthening these regions, linking production, exports, and electrification.

India Passenger Car Industry Segmentation

By Vehicle Configuration

Hatchback

Multi-Purpose Vehicle

Sedan

Sports Utility Vehicle

By Propulsion Type

Hybrid & Electric Vehicles

Internal Combustion Engine (ICE)

By Transmission Type

Manual

Automatic (Torque-Converter)

Automated-Manual / iMT

Dual-Clutch / CVT

By Price Band

Less than or equal to INR 5 lakh

INR 5–10 lakh

INR 10–20 lakh

More than INR 20 lakh

By Ownership Model



Personal Fleet (Ride-hailing, Subscription, Leasing)

Check out more details and stay updated with the latest industry trends, including the Japanese version for localized insights:

India Passenger Car Companies

Maruti Suzuki India Limited

Hyundai Motor India Limited

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Kia Corporation

Toyota Kirloskar Motor Pvt. Ltd.

Honda Cars India Ltd.

JSW MG Motor India Pvt. Ltd.

Renault India Pvt. Ltd.

Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd.

Volkswagen AG

BYD India Pvt. Ltd.

Audi AG

BMW India Pvt. Ltd.

Explore Latest Reports from Mordor Intelligence

Recreational Vehicle Rental Market Size:

Automotive Software Market Analysis: The Automotive Software Market is projected to grow from USD 21.08 billion in 2026 to USD 32.93 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 9.33% during the forecast period. The market's growth is driven by increasing vehicle electrification, rising adoption of advanced driver-assistance systems, growing demand for connected and software-defined vehicles, and the expanding use of software for vehicle safety, infotainment, diagnostics, and performance management.

Passenger Car Accessories Market Share:

In-Vehicle Infotainment System Market Trends: The In-Vehicle Infotainment System Market is projected to grow from USD 31.08 billion in 2026 to USD 44.87 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 7.62% during the forecast period. The market's growth is driven by rising consumer demand for connected driving experiences, increasing integration of advanced infotainment features, growing adoption of smartphone connectivity and voice-controlled systems, and the expanding use of digital displays and navigation technologies in vehicles.

Tire Manufacturing Equipment Market Forecast:

About Mordor Intelligence

Mordor Intelligence is a global market intelligence firm, founded in 2014, helping businesses make informed decisions through data-driven insights, industry expertise, and advanced analytics. With 550+ domain experts and on-ground specialists across 180+ countries, the company delivers comprehensive intelligence across aerospace & defense, agriculture, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, and logistics.

Its offerings include syndicated industry reports, custom research and advisory, and subscription platforms such as Data Center Intelligence. Mordor Intelligence is ISO 9001:2015 and ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certified, a member of ESOMAR and the Market Research Society of India, and a four-time Great Place to Work® honoree. Learn more at mordorintelligence.com

CONTACT: For any inquiries, please contact:...