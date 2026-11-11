Guangdong JUNON Electrical Standardizes Global Low-Voltage Power And Switch Manufacturing

NEWYORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Guangdong JUNON Songtian Electrical Appliance Co.,Ltd manufactures standardized low-voltage electrical equipment, serving residential, commercial, and industrial construction projects across 52 export markets.Company OverviewFounded in 1983 and headquartered in Foshan, Guangdong Province, China, Guangdong JUNON Songtian Electrical Appliance Co.,Ltd (operating globally under the brand name JUNON) specializes in the R&D, engineering, and mass production of low-voltage electrical distribution systems. The company operates a manufacturing infrastructure spanning 148,000 square meters and maintains a workforce of approximately 2,000 employees.JUNON Manufacturing FacilityJUNON's production ecosystem includes 81 injection molding machines, 124 punching machines, 130 automated assembly units, 30 dedicated testing instruments, and 86 devices allocated to cleanroom environments. Production capacity stands at 1 million switch and socket units per month (12 million units annually) and 100,000 electrical distribution boxes per month (1.2 million units annually), generating an annual output value of approximately 500 million RMB.The engineering division employs more than 30 dedicated engineers and designers. JUNON has participated directly in national standardization initiatives, including the drafting and revision of China's national standard GB 16915.1-2014 for switches and sockets. The facility operates under certified management frameworks including ISO 9001:2015 (Quality), ISO 14001:2015 (Environmental Management), and ISO 45001:2018 (Occupational Health and Safety), and holds an Enterprise Credit Grade AAA classification.Products & ServicesJUNON manufactures an extensive catalog of low-voltage power distribution devices, wiring accessories, smart control units, and lighting hardware tailored to regional electrical standards.WJ Series 13A BS Socket with Switch and NeonDesigned to British Standard specifications, this 13A, 220-250V~ socket unit features a toughened glass surface, an integrated mechanical switch, and a neon indicator. It provides physical strain resistance and visual operational feedback for modern interior wall power points.WJ Series Glass Surface 13A BS SocketTJ Series 5-Pin Multi Socket with SwitchRated at 16A and 220-250V~, the TJ Series universal 5-pin socket accommodates diverse international plug formats within a single module. The integrated switch allows manual isolation of connected appliances, reducing standby power consumption.Brazil Standard Switch and 20A SocketEngineered specifically for Latin American grid parameters, this unit operates at 20A, 250V~. Built to handle higher thermal loads from high-wattage household appliances, it complies with Brazilian NBR standards.LJ Series 2 Gang Frameless SwitchOperating at 16AX 250V~, the LJ Series features a borderless rocker design. The frameless construction simplifies panel alignment during multi-gang installation while providing clean aesthetics for architectural wall controls.FW Series Touch Panel Switch and Multi Socket with USBCombining capacitive touch control with auxiliary power delivery, this unit features a touch switch interface and a multi-pin power outlet paired with integrated USB charging modules delivering 5V, 2000mA direct current.WJ Series Three Gang Switch with LED IndicatorThis 16AX 250V~ glass-paneled switch unit supports one-way and two-way lighting circuits. Built-in low-power LED orientation indicators assist users in locating the switch panel under low ambient light conditions.C6 Series 9 Way Flush Mounted Distribution BoxThe C6 series 9-way distribution box utilizes a 1.2mm cold-rolled steel base enclosure combined with a flame-retardant Polycarbonate (PC) front cover. Internal connections feature pure copper busbars and terminal blocks designed for low contact resistance.V22 Series 12 Way Flush Mounted Consumer UnitEngineered for residential indoor circuit protection, the V22 series consumer unit houses up to 12 single-pole miniature circuit breakers (MCBs). It combines a flush metal back-box with a protective PC cover for flush-fit wall mounting.FS1 Series IP65 Waterproof Distribution BoxThe FS1 12-way distribution enclosure provides an IP65 ingress protection rating against water jets and dust. Constructed from weather-resistant PC polymer and fitted with high-conductivity copper terminal blocks, it is suited for outdoor and humid industrial environments.FS1 Series IP65 Waterproof BoxThree-Way Multi-Functional Power Strip with USB PortsRated for 13A, 220-250V~, this portable extension socket features three multi-standard outlets, individual power isolation switches for each gang, and built-in USB charging ports for peripheral device power supply.UW Series European Standard Two Gang SwitchDesigned for 10AX 250V~ European lighting circuits, the UW series incorporates dual actuation switches equipped with LED status indicators, conforming to standard CEE socket and switch cutouts.3 Gang Return SwitchOperating at 16AX 250V~, this momentary action switch returns to its neutral physical position upon release. It is utilized in automated lighting systems, impulse relay controls, and hotel guestroom management systems.2 Gang Smart SwitchRated at 16AX 250V~, this electronic control switch integrates manual wall operation with wireless network connectivity, permitting remote switching, scheduled operation, and automation integration.V18 Series 12 Way Surface Mounted Distribution BoxDesigned for retrofit applications where wall recessing is unfeasible, the V18 series features a 1.2mm iron base chassis designed for direct surface mounting, paired with a high-impact PC cover frame.V10 Series 12 Way Flush Mounted Metal Base BoxUtilizing a heavy-gauge 1.2mm metal chassis with multi-knockout conduit entry points, the V10 series accommodates up to 12 DIN-rail mounted circuit protection components for structural power sub-metering.V12 Series 9 Way Anti-Corrosion Plastic Distribution BoxConstructed with a fire-retardant ABS basebox and a PC door panel, the V12 series eliminates metallic corrosion risks in coastal or high-humidity regions while hosting standard copper busbar systems.R20 Series 7U Multi-Media BoxThe R20 series multi-media enclosure integrates structural space for optical network terminals (ONT), routers, signal splitters, and low-voltage electrical distribution within a flush-mounted wall cabinet.C6 Series 12 Way Surface Mounted Plastic BoxFeaturing an all-polymer housing (PC cover and ABS base), this surface-mounted enclosure holds up to 12 module widths, protecting internal breakers against atmospheric moisture and electrical leakage.V8+ Series 13 Way Flush Mounted Distribution BoxThe V8+ Series distribution enclosure accommodates 13 standard single-pole MCB modules. It incorporates a dual-hinged tinted PC cover and a 1.2mm steel enclosure for concealed interior wall installations.V16 Series 3 Phase Distribution BoardEngineered for balanced commercial load distribution, the V16 series 24-way board handles three-phase power inputs up to 250V/415V. It utilizes 1.2mm structural steel sheets and high-ampacity pure copper busbar assemblies.Market & ClientsJUNON maintains a 40% export ratio, supplying products across more than 52 countries and territories in Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. In regional supply rankings, the brand holds the No. 1 market position among local electrical product suppliers in Egypt and ranks within the top 3 suppliers in Russia.

Hayley Liao

Guangdong JUNON Songtian Electrical Appliance Co.,Ltd

+86 13928248021

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Guangdong JUNON Electrical Standardizes Global Low-Voltage Power and Switch Manufacturing News Provided By Guangzhou Jumi Network Technology Co., Ltd. November 11, 2026, 08:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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