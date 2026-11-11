Dongguan Shichuangli Promotes The Development Of Industrial Printing

NEWYORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Dongguan Shichuangli Zhihui Technology Co., Ltd. continues to expand its international market presence and serve the global industrial manufacturing sector by providing a complete ecosystem of professional printing machinery, non-standard automation solutions, and specialized chemical consumables.Company ProfileFounded in 2008 and headquartered in Huangjiang Town, Dongguan City, Guangdong Province, Dongguan Shichuangli Technology Co., Ltd. established a factory in Binh Duong, Vietnam in 2026. Operating globally under the brand name "Shichuangli," the company has been deeply involved in the industry for 18 years and is an industrial technology enterprise specializing in the research, design, manufacturing, and commercialization of industrial printing equipment and related consumables. The company's production facilities are located in Junlu High-tech Industrial Park, with a professional technical training base of over 1,600 square meters, and include an integrated manufacturing workshop, equipment assembly line, engineering design department, and quality assurance laboratory.Dongguan Shichuangli Office FacilitiesWorld Innovator employs approximately 150 people, including 20 engineers specializing in mechanical structure design, electrical automation engineering, and application process optimization. A business team of over 30 sales and technical service representatives manages customer partnerships in international markets. Throughout its operations, World Innovator has provided equipment and technical support to more than 15,000 industrial customers, with annual transaction volume of approximately RMB 20 million. Exports account for 50% of its business, covering more than 100 countries and regions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Southeast Asia.The company possesses independent intellectual property rights, holding multiple utility model patents, including a hot stamping machine patent (patent number 202521984351.0) and a fully automatic hot stamping machine patent (patent number 202521231087.3), as well as registered trademarks and product compliance certifications under the IECEx and CNAS frameworks. World Creation combines equipment manufacturing with raw material production and training guidance, providing end-to-end support from equipment selection and customized non-standard automation integration to operation training, ink formulation matching, and long-term maintenance services.Products and ServicesWorldprint's product portfolio covers four core technology sectors: pad printing (transfer printing) machinery, screen printing machinery, hot stamping and foil stamping systems, and specialized industrial consumables including inks, printing plates and chemical additives.1. Servo and automated pad printing systemsPad printing, also known as transfer printing, is a key technology for applying graphics, text, and functional markings to irregular, curved, or textured substrates. Worldprint manufactures pad printing equipment that can be configured to meet different color requirements and levels of automation.The SCL-SF/6S servo six-color transfer printer is designed for high-precision multi-color transfer printing needs. It integrates a servo-driven motion control system for synchronous multi-color printing cycles. Equipped with a 100x150mm sealed ink cup system and a 100x100mm steel plate, the machine has a maximum printing area of ​​120x70mm and can accommodate substrates up to 20cm thick. Powered by 220V 50Hz, it integrates pneumatic power and weighs 195kg, enabling controlled ink deposition on complex geometric surfaces in electronics, automotive parts, and consumer appliances.Servo six-color transfer printer The SCL-SF/4S servo four-color shuttle transfer machine is designed for medium-to-high-volume multi-color industrial pad printing. The SCL-SF/4S utilizes a servo shuttle mechanical worktable to reposition the substrate between four printing stations, achieving precise registration alignment. The machine can operate in fully automatic or semi-automatic modes. The pneumatic unit weighs 180kg and has dimensions of 890x740x1355mm. It is suitable for applications requiring tight color registration, such as injection-molded plastic casings, stationery, hardware, and automotive interior buttons.The 4x6 fully automatic monochrome transfer printer (model: SCL-P1) is designed for compact, high-speed monochrome operation. The SCL-P1 weighs 92kg and has a footprint of 740x430x1350mm. It features dual voltage compatibility (110V/220V, 50W) and pneumatic components provide an optimal printing area of ​​120x70mm. It is commonly deployed in rapid production line integration scenarios for silicone products, medical devices, toy parts, and metal hardware.The 4x6 two-color shuttle pad printing machine (model: SCL-P2/S) utilizes a pneumatic shuttle system to provide two-color printing capabilities. Weighing 110kg and measuring 740x490x1350mm, this system bridges the gap between single-color pad printing machines and multi-station servo equipment, enabling manufacturing plants to perform two-color branding or directional label printing on flat and irregular plastic, glass, metal, and silicone parts.2. High-precision screen printing equipmentWorld Innovation's screen printing machine product line covers flatbed screen printing machines, cylindrical dual-purpose platforms, and automatic optical sensor positioning systems.The 3050/5070 flatbed screen printing machine (model: SC-5070M/S) is specifically developed for image deposition on flat substrates. The SC-5070M/S has a 700x500mm worktable and can accommodate screen frames up to 600x800mm. It operates semi-automatically at speeds up to 500 pieces per hour, weighs 280kg, has a maximum printing area of ​​600x400mm, and a maximum allowable substrate thickness of 120mm. The worktable offers X-Y axis horizontal and vertical fine-tuning within a range of ±10mm, ensuring optical registration accuracy on flat plastic boards, printed circuit boards (PCBs), metal plates, and wooden boards.Flatbed screen printing machineFully automatic cursor positioning screen printing machine (Model: SCL-400SF) To solve the problem of precise multi-color registration on flexible films, glass, metal and pre-printed materials, SCL-400SF integrates an optical cursor sensor positioning system. Equipped with a 750W power drive, the total weight is 255kg (size: 1100x900x1700mm). The equipment provides a 500x300mm workbench with an adjustment range of 100mm. The automatic registration system compensates for material dimensional changes during multi-layer ink deposition on flat and cylindrical surfaces.The SCL-300A / SCL-400A / SCL-800A series of dual-purpose flat and rotary screen printing machines are designed for factories that require flexible switching between flat substrates and cylindrical/conical objects such as cosmetic bottles, chemical containers, and glassware. The SCL-300A handles substrates up to 80mm in diameter (300x200mm worktable), while the SCL-400A can accommodate substrates up to 100mm in diameter (400x200mm worktable). The dual-purpose motion conversion mechanism allows for rapid switching between flat screen printing motion and rotating substrate rotation, reducing capital expenditure for multi-format packaging production lines.The manual screen printing table (model: SCL-syt) is designed for small-batch prototyping, prototyping, and manual production. World Creation manufactures manual screen printing equipment in sizes ranging from small desktop stands (24x30cm) to heavy-duty die-cast aluminum tables (45x60cm). Weighing between 8 and 12kg, it can accommodate custom screen sizes and provides stable mechanical clamping for prototype verification.3. Hot stamping, hot foil stamping and non-standard automated equipmentFor the needs of high-end decorative packaging and dedicated brand logos, World Creation manufactures standard and customized hot stamping machines.The servo rotary fixture hot stamping machine is designed as a customized non-standard automation solution. This equipment integrates a servo rotary fixture, enabling 360-degree continuous hot stamping on multi-axis cylindrical, conical, or irregular three-dimensional parts. The system synchronously controls the hot stamping foil feed, temperature regulation, and pneumatic/servo pressure application.The SCL-1928Q servo-controlled compact die-cutting and hot stamping machine weighs 220kg and has dimensions of 1900x800x1700mm. The SCL-1928Q features precision rubber and silicone roller printing plates, achieving a hot stamping speed of up to 20 meters per minute. It is specifically designed for perimeter hot stamping and foil transfer on narrow borders, profiles, plastic frames, metal strips, and wooden decorative parts up to 40mm thick.4. Specialized industrial inks and consumablesIn addition to mechanical equipment, World Creation also formulates and supplies specialized chemical consumables, and engineers specific substrate surface energy and environmental durability standards.ABS European Standard Ink (Model: SCL-00YM) is specially formulated for high-adhesion printing on ABS resin substrates, including air conditioner housings, refrigerator panels, and industrial nameplates. The ink has a fineness of 8μm and a viscosity grade of 100S, and is formulated to withstand 200, 500, or 1,000 alcohol rubbing tests without image degradation.Metal and glass ink (model: SCL-00YM) is designed for non-porous metal and glass surfaces, including hardware, stainless steel, aluminum alloys, and glass containers. The ink has a fineness of 5μm, a leveling property exceeding 50mm, supports both air-drying and bake-curing methods, and offers high mechanical abrasion resistance.High-temperature and low-temperature silicone inks face significant challenges in achieving good ink adhesion on silicone substrates due to their low surface energy. World Creation supplies high-temperature baking silicone inks for medical catheters, silicone keypads, and cable sheaths; and low-temperature silicone inks that are cured at 90°C for 30-60 minutes. These inks can be directly used for screen printing and pad printing on flexible wristbands, keyboards, and industrial seals.PP inks are specifically designed for polypropylene (PP) shampoo and cosmetic bottles, stationery products, and battery casings, among other polyolefin plastics. The ink has a fineness of 5μm, a leveling property of ≥20mm, and exhibits high resistance to chemical leaching and mechanical bending.Shichuangli manufactures custom aluminum frame flat and curved screen printing stencils (SCL-SYWB) and high-density photo-etched pad printing steel plates (SCL-YYGB, weighing approximately 850g each), optimized for pad printing squeegee application.Market and CustomersWorldcom's printing equipment and chemical consumables solutions serve a diverse range of manufacturing verticals: 1. Consumer Goods & Stationery: Toys, apparel labels, promotional items, sporting goods, and office supplies. 2. 3C Electronics & Home Appliances: Computer keyboards, mobile device housings, display panels, air conditioning panels, and remote control buttons. 3. Cosmetics & Personal Care: Cosmetic bottles, lipstick tubes, powder compacts, and personal care packaging. 4. Automotive Parts: Interior control buttons, car logos, dashboard icons, and wheel covers. 5. Medical & Industrial Instruments: Syringes, dials, control housings, and medical catheters. 6. Food & Beverage Packaging:Crown caps, tin cans, and bottle caps.WorldCreativity Quality and Technology Compliance CertificationThe company's export business accounts for 50% of its total output, supported by a professional cross-border logistics system, including FBA sea freight, air freight, and land freight. All machinery and equipment are transported in reinforced wooden crates and moisture-proof barriers to prevent damage during transportation.In one commercial deployment case, a distributor serving a high-end hotel chain in Saudi Arabia integrated WorldCreativity pad printing machines and hot stamping equipment into its local branding production line. The equipment performs gold foil hot stamping on glassware bottles and wash-resistant transfer printing on textile labels. Remote engineering assistance provides real-time parameter optimization and operational guidance, enabling the client to maintain precise brand visual fidelity across various hotel supplies.Business and technology service architectureWorldcompete operates a structured business support ecosystem designed to minimize downtime and lower the investment threshold for industrial customers: - Minimum Order Quantity and Delivery Time: The minimum order quantity for standard printing machinery is 1 unit, with a delivery time of 3 to 10 business days; customized non-standard equipment is delivered within 20 to 30 days. The minimum order quantity for standard inks is 1,000 grams, with shipment within 3 days. - Quality Assurance and Warranty: All machinery undergoes multi-stage quality control-including raw material inspection, assembly process verification, physical and mechanical testing, finished product performance trial operation, and chemical safety checks. Main equipment includes a two-year warranty and lifetime technical support. - After-Sales Response and Remote Training: The technical service center operates on a 30-minute first response protocol, promising to provide troubleshooting solutions within 24 hours. Engineers provide one-on-one video guidance covering installation, process commissioning, process parameter adjustment, and maintenance procedures. - Cross-Border Financial Procedures: The company supports international business payment models, including standard upfront payments and installment milestone payments, as well as compliant platform-based cross-border transaction channels.Vision and Strategic OutlookAs global manufacturing continues its transformation towards greater automation, customized small-batch flexibility, and stringent environmental compliance, Worldprint is focusing its R&D efforts on expanding servo-driven multi-axis automation and environmentally friendly chemical ink formulations. The company aims to enhance its integration capabilities with non-standard automated machinery, achieving seamless integration between its printing platform and customers' automated assembly lines.By combining precision engineering, comprehensive consumables support, and direct technical education, Worldprint seeks to solidify its market position in emerging global manufacturing hubs, providing predictable, high-yield graphics application systems for diverse industrial sectors.ConclusionThrough continuous investment in mechanical design, process optimization, and end-to-end service support, Dongguan Shichuangli Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd. provides global industrial customers with a reliable foundation for dedicated graphic deposition technology. By integrating machinery, consumables, and operational training into a unified framework, companies support sustainable operational efficiency within international supply chains.

Ms Lv

Dongguan Shichuangli Zhihui Technology Co., Ltd.

+86 137 9041 0704

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Dongguan Shichuangli promotes the development of industrial printing News Provided By Guangzhou Jumi Network Technology Co., Ltd. November 11, 2026, 08:32 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels:



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