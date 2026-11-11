Stacey A. Cook, Acknowledged By Influential Women, Advances Liver Disease Research And Patient Care In Indiana

IN, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As Site Director at ObjectiveHealth, She Leads the Digestive Research Alliance of Michiana With a Focus on Clinical Excellence, Mentorship, and Improved Patient OutcomesSouth Bend, Indiana – Stacey A. Cook, Site Director and Clinical Research Coordinator at ObjectiveHealth, has worked in clinical research since 2020 and today oversees the Digestive Research Alliance of Michiana in South Bend. Her site conducts clinical trials centered on digestive and liver disease, including fatty liver, MASH/NASH, and cirrhosis. In this role, Stacey guides patients through diagnostic workups, investigational treatments, and multi-year study protocols. She coordinates closely with GI specialists and family physicians to keep each study and each patient on track. Under her leadership, the site has earned recognition as one of the top-performing locations in the world across several clinical trials.Stacey's path into clinical research grew out of hands-on experience across multiple areas of medicine. She earned her Associate of Science degree in Medical/Clinical Assisting from Brown Mackie College and became a Registered Medical Assistant. She began her career in family medicine before moving into cardiology, occupational health, and eventually podiatry, where she stepped into a practice management role. That progression gave her a broad clinical foundation and prepared her for the operational and scientific demands of running a research site. Today those responsibilities include reviewing site finances, recruiting patients, and supervising staff.Stacey traces her drive to a difficult personal experience in 2008, when the sudden loss of her father led her to reevaluate her life. In the wake of that loss, she recommitted herself to making a real difference for others. That commitment drew her into healthcare and ultimately into clinical research. Along the way, she has grown as a leader by turning around and managing a clinical site. She also credits much of her success to mentoring and developing the staff around her.For young women entering clinical research, Stacey recommends fully mastering the basics of their role before moving on. She encourages them to take the time to develop real competence and get each skill down to a T. Once that foundation is in place, she advises using it to keep learning and to expand into new responsibilities. Her own career, which moved steadily from medical assisting to practice management to site leadership, reflects that approach. Each step built on the one before it, giving her the experience she now draws on to guide her own staff as they grow.Stacey sees both a long-standing challenge and a major opportunity in her field. Historically, treatment options for conditions such as cirrhosis and fatty liver disease have been limited. That gap is now creating room for progress, as new medications and long-term clinical trials emerge that can meaningfully change patient outcomes. Her site's participation in multi-year studies has directly contributed to that progress. Her team played a role in research that supported the approval of semaglutide, marketed as Wegovy and Ozempic, for the treatment of liver disease.The values that guide Stacey begin with the patient. What matters most to her is being able to walk alongside a patient from diagnosis all the way to recovery. She finds deep fulfillment in helping patients with obesity, high cholesterol, and diabetes improve their liver health to the point where they can reduce or even eliminate their medications. Beyond patient outcomes, she places high value on mentoring her team, since developing others multiplies the impact she can have. She is equally committed to making a difference in her community and protecting time for her family.From a personal turning point in 2008 to a leadership role at an internationally recognized research site, Stacey's career has been shaped by purpose and steady growth. Her work brings new treatment possibilities to patients facing serious liver disease while strengthening the team that carries that work forward. Through clinical excellence, mentorship, and genuine care for every patient she guides, Stacey A. Cook continues to help turn promising research into healthier lives.Learn More about Stacey A. Cook:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Stacey A. Cook, Acknowledged by Influential Women, Advances Liver Disease Research and Patient Care in Indiana News Provided By Influential Women November 11, 2026, 08:33 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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