MENAFN - EIN Presswire) What size is a baby quilt is the #1 question quilters asked Google in 90 days of search data - ahead of every technique, tool, and troubleshooting question

MCKINNEY, TX, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- What size is a baby quilt? According to a new analysis of 4,067 distinct questions recorded in Google Search Console data for lindas between July 20 and October 17, 2026, that is the most-asked question in quilting - 1,250 impressions for the exact phrasing, and 823 more for "how big is a baby quilt." A standard baby quilt is commonly 30 to 36 inches wide by 40 to 52 inches long, with 36 by 52 inches the standard crib size - yet searchers asked the question in dozens of phrasings, and five of the 20 most-asked quilting questions in the dataset are the baby-quilt size question in different words.The analysis, published by Linda's Electric Quilters of McKinney, Texas as "What Quilters Actually Ask Google" (Fall 2026), examined 43,433 question impressions over the most recent complete 90 days of Search Console data. Its principal findings:- Quilt-size questions dominate the craft. Questions about quilt dimensions - baby, crib, throw, twin, full, queen, and king - account for roughly 35% of all question impressions (about 15,200 of 43,433), asked in hundreds of different phrasings.- Baby and crib sizes are the single largest topic - 6,268 impressions across 92 phrasings - and baby-quilt questions ran at a flat rate all quarter, unaffected by season.- Quilters do fabric math in a search box. Fabric-measuring and yardage questions drew 4,001 impressions with one of the lowest click-through rates in the dataset (0.22%), indicating searchers are not finding an answer they trust.- Most questions now end without a click. Across all 4,067 questions, the click-through rate was 0.52%, and 96% of questions earned zero clicks to the site - consistent with answers being absorbed by AI summaries and on-page snippets before a searcher visits a website."Baby quilts being number one doesn't surprise me one bit," said Corey Pearson, Chief Quilter at Linda's Electric Quilters, whose comments on the dataset are available for quotation. "That's the quilt somebody makes first, or makes for the person they love most. It doesn't have to be perfect. It has to be started - and the first thing a new maker needs is one clear answer: how big."The full report, including the 20 most-asked questions, cluster rankings, and methodology, is available from Linda's Electric Quilters. The inaugural quarterly edition covers July 20 – October 17, 2026; the next edition is scheduled for January 2027.About Linda's Electric Quilters - Linda's Electric Quilters is a family-owned quilt shop in McKinney, Texas, founded in 1995, selling batting, fabric, thread, and notions in-store at 2001 Central Circle, Suite 103, McKinney, TX 75069 and online at lindas. Corey Pearson, Chief Quilter, leads its education program, including the daily "Morning with Corey" series. Corey Pearson is available for interview and expert comment on quilting techniques and craft-retail trends.

Jonathan Shroyer

Linda's Electric Quilters

+1 972-542-4000

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'What Size Is a Baby Quilt?' New Search Data Shows It Is the Most-Asked Question in Quilting News Provided By Linda's Electric Quilters November 11, 2026, 08:41 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Retail, Textiles & Fabric Industry



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