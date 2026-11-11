Influential Women Spotlights Karmella Borashan: Four Decades Of Leadership In Healthcare And Human Rights Advocacy

CA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Vice President of the Assyrian International Council and a Retired Healthcare Executive, She Unites Laboratory Leadership, Patient Safety, and a Lifelong Commitment to JusticeDiscovery Bay, California – Karmella Borashan is a retired healthcare executive and accomplished human rights advocate whose career spans more than four decades of leadership, service, and global impact. She spent 31 years in the healthcare industry, including 30 years in leadership roles as a laboratory manager and director. A Clinical Laboratory Scientist, she earned her master's degree from San Francisco State University. Throughout her healthcare career, she led laboratory operations, implemented regulatory standards to safeguard patient care, and oversaw multidisciplinary teams ranging from 30 to 250 professionals. She was recognized for her commitment to operational excellence, quality assurance, regulatory compliance, and patient safety.For the past 12 years, Karmella has dedicated her efforts to human rights advocacy, focusing on protecting and advancing the rights of Assyrian Christians in the Middle East. As Vice President of the Assyrian International Council, she works closely with international organizations, including the United Nations and the U.S. State Department. Her advocacy centers on meaningful policy initiatives, among them the establishment of safe zones within ancestral homelands to protect vulnerable communities. This work builds on more than 40 years of humanitarian service through various organizations. Her earlier efforts included supporting Iranian women's rights and assisting victims of the civil war in El Salvador. She is also a member of the Susek Evangelistic Association.Karmella attributes her success to a combination of personal drive, curiosity, and the values instilled in her from an early age. She was raised by humble parents who were deeply committed to human rights. Their example shaped her sense of purpose and her responsibility toward others, and it continues to inform her outlook on service and leadership. She has always been naturally persistent and unafraid to face challenges. When obstacles arise, she approaches them from different angles until she finds a way forward, treating each one as an opportunity to grow.That determination, in Karmella's view, is both innate and learned through experience and observation. Alongside that drive, she has maintained a lifelong commitment to education and continuous learning. That commitment has allowed her to grow personally and professionally at every stage of her career.Across both chapters of her life, Karmella has been guided by a consistent set of principles. Her work reflects a deep commitment to justice, human dignity, and humanitarian service. In healthcare, these principles meant protecting patients, and in human rights, they drive her efforts to secure safety for vulnerable communities. Through her leadership and integrity, she continues to inspire others.From the laboratory to international advocacy, Karmella's career shows how expertise and conviction can serve the same purpose. Her decades of leadership have improved patient care and given a voice to communities in need. Through her steadfast advocacy and enduring curiosity, Karmella Borashan continues to improve lives in healthcare and on the global human rights stage.Learn More about Karmella Borashan:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Influential Women Spotlights Karmella Borashan: Four Decades of Leadership in Healthcare and Human Rights Advocacy News Provided By Influential Women November 11, 2026, 08:43 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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