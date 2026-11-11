Iran Blacklists Argentine Military Branches in IRGC Retaliation
(MENAFN) Iran on Wednesday branded Argentina’s navy and air force “terrorist organizations” in retaliation for Buenos Aires’ move to list the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organization.
In a statement carried by the state-run news agency, Iran’s Foreign Ministry said the step rested on the principle of reciprocity and on legislation passed in 2019 in response to the US designation of the IRGC.
The ministry accused Argentina of taking a “hostile” step that violated fundamental principles of international law by labeling the IRGC, an official branch of Iran’s armed forces, a terrorist organization.
The 2019 law authorizes reciprocal measures against countries that comply with or support Washington’s designation of the IRGC. Under it, Tehran considers Argentina’s navy and air force covered by the law and has declared them “terrorist organizations,” the statement said.
The ministry warned that the Argentine government would bear responsibility for any consequences of the decision but gave no details.
Argentina announced its designation of the IRGC on March 31, citing the group’s alleged involvement in two deadly bombings in Buenos Aires in the 1990s. Iran has denied any role in the attacks.
The latest move follows a similar one against Britain. On Nov. 1, Iran designated the Royal Navy and Royal Air Force as terrorist organizations and classified the foreign intelligence agency MI6 as a “hostile group,” in response to London’s measures against the IRGC.
In a statement carried by the state-run news agency, Iran’s Foreign Ministry said the step rested on the principle of reciprocity and on legislation passed in 2019 in response to the US designation of the IRGC.
The ministry accused Argentina of taking a “hostile” step that violated fundamental principles of international law by labeling the IRGC, an official branch of Iran’s armed forces, a terrorist organization.
The 2019 law authorizes reciprocal measures against countries that comply with or support Washington’s designation of the IRGC. Under it, Tehran considers Argentina’s navy and air force covered by the law and has declared them “terrorist organizations,” the statement said.
The ministry warned that the Argentine government would bear responsibility for any consequences of the decision but gave no details.
Argentina announced its designation of the IRGC on March 31, citing the group’s alleged involvement in two deadly bombings in Buenos Aires in the 1990s. Iran has denied any role in the attacks.
The latest move follows a similar one against Britain. On Nov. 1, Iran designated the Royal Navy and Royal Air Force as terrorist organizations and classified the foreign intelligence agency MI6 as a “hostile group,” in response to London’s measures against the IRGC.
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