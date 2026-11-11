Dibyendu Bhattacharya Reflects On His Acting Journey, Recalls How His Parents Encouraged His Passion For Acting

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 11 (IANS) Actor Dibyendu Bhattacharya, who turned 51 on Wednesday, has reflected on his journey in the entertainment industry.

In an exclusive quote shared with IANS, he recalled how his passion for acting began at home with theatre and the encouragement of his parents. Dibyendu shared that his family was his first audience and that his parents supported his early interest in performing. What began as small performances at home gradually paved the way for his admission to the National School of Drama (NSD), where he received the foundation for his acting career.

“Acting found its way into my life through theatre, which began quite organically at home with my family as my first audience. My parents encouraged me to nurture that curiosity, and what started as small performances eventually led me to the National School of Drama. NSD gave me the foundation, but every character I have played since has taught me something new,” he said.

Reflecting on the appreciation he has received from audiences across films and OTT platforms, Dibyendu said that the journey from performing at home to earning recognition has been deeply humbling.“To have come from those early days at home to receiving so much love and appreciation from audiences across films and OTT is deeply humbling. I see every role as an opportunity to learn, evolve and rediscover myself as an actor,” he added.

The actor has appeared in several films and web series. His film credits include“Monsoon Wedding,”“Black Friday,”“Dev.D,”“Lootera,”“B.A. Pass,”“Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal,”“Mission Raniganj,”“Pari,”“Looop Lapeta” and“Code Name: Tiranga.” His role as Chunni in“Dev.D” brought him wider recognition.

On the digital platform, he has appeared in series such as“Sacred Games,”“Jamtara,”“Criminal Justice,”“Undekhi,”“Maharani,”“Rocket Boys,”“The Railway Men,”“IC 814: The Kandahar Hijack” and“Poacher.”

He was also part of“Pairon Tale” (The Soul of Sand), directed by Siddharth Srinivasan. The film was selected for the Toronto International Film Festival and the International Film Festival Rotterdam.