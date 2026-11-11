Rohit Sharma Reminisces About The Start Of His Love Story With Ritika In 2008

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 11 (IANS) Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma, who hosts the gaming reality show 'Family Full House with Rohit Sharma', has spoken up on how fate brought him and his wife Ritika Sajdeh together.

The cricketer shared that his first meeting with Ritika was far from a planned introduction. He said that he first met Ritika in 2008 during an ad shoot which led to a 7-year friendship, which eventually led to their marriage in 2015.

When asked,“When did you meet Ritika?”, Rohit Sharma said,“Main pehli baar unko mila tha 2008 mein. Hum ek ad shoot kar rahe the. Ritika ke saath nahi, par woh wahan par thi. Woh kisi player ki manager thi aur main wahan pahuncha tha, lekin mere manager sahab sahi samay par nahi pahunch paaye. Main bahut gussa ho gaya tha aur apne room mein akela baitha tha. Tabhi Ritika ji pehli baar mujhse milne aayi (I first met him in 2008. We were shooting an ad. Not with Ritika, but she was there. She was the manager of some player and I had reached there, but my manager couldn't arrive on time. I had gotten very angry and was sitting alone in my room. That's when Ritika ji came to meet me for the first time)”.

He further mentioned,“Unhone mujhe bola, 'Agar aapko kuch help chahiye toh main help karne ke liye taiyaar hoon'. Toh yeh humari pehli mulaqat thi, pehli baatcheet thi. Uske baad hum 7 saal tak achhe dost rahe, phir 2015 mein humari shaadi hui. Aur abhi 2-2 bachche hain (She told me, 'If you need any help, I am ready to help'. So this was our first meeting, our first conversation. After that, we were good friends for 7 years, and then we got married in 2015. And now we have 2 kids)”.

'Family Full House with Rohit Sharma' is available on Sony Entertainment Television and streaming on Sony LIV.