Youth Gunned Down At Home In Bihar's Bihta, Assailants Flee With Mobile Phone

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Nov 11 (IANS) A 32-year-old driver was shot dead inside his rented house by two unidentified assailants in Simri village under the Bihta police station area of Patna district late Tuesday night, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Irfan Imam, alias Kallu Driver. He had been living in a rented house in Simri village with his wife, Neha Parveen, and their two sons for the past two years.

According to information, the incident took place around 11.30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The two assailants allegedly arrived at the house and got the door open. As soon as Irfan opened it, they shot him in the head and fled with his mobile phone.

Hearing the gunshot, neighbours rushed to the house but found Irfan dead.

At the time of the incident, his elder son was reportedly sleeping beside him, while his wife and younger son had gone to visit her maternal relatives nearby.

The motive behind the murder remains unclear. However, reports suggest that an ongoing family dispute had prompted Irfan to live separately from his wife and children in a rented accommodation.

His wife told police that around a month ago, while the couple was returning from Ara on a motorcycle, unidentified persons had fired shots in the air near Maudahi village in Bihta. They escaped unharmed in that incident.

After receiving information about the murder, a police team reached the spot and launched an investigation. A spent bullet casing was recovered from the scene.

Bihta Station House Officer Amit Kumar said villagers informed the police around 11.30 p.m. that a man had been shot dead in Simri village.

"The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the head, which proved fatal. A spent bullet casing has been recovered from the spot. The motive behind the incident is not yet clear. The deceased's wife and other family members are being questioned," the SHO said.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the murder and searching for the assailants.