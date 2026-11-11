MENAFN - IANS) Seoul, Nov 11 (IANS) South Korean presidential office held a meeting on Wednesday to discuss measures to protect the rights of Koreans adopted overseas and address complaints raised by them.

Second Deputy National Security Adviser Lim Woong-soon presided over the gathering of the presidential task force on overseas Koreans, which focused on pan-government efforts to protect the rights of Korean adoptees, the presidential office said.

The meeting also discussed government measures to resolve complaints from Korean adoptees, as well as progress in implementing recommendations by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, the presidential office said, Yonhap News Agency reported.

Responding to complaints from hundreds of Korean adoptees from around the world, the state commission in March last year officially recognized dozens of them as victims of human rights violations in the adoption process.

The commission concluded that lax government oversight led to human rights violations against adoptees over the half-century history of overseas adoptions of Korean children, including the fabrication of documents falsely identifying adoptees as orphans and inadequate assessments of prospective adoptive parents' qualifications.

The commission also recommended an official apology from the state, relief measures and improvements to the system for providing adoption-related information.

The number of Korean adoptees overseas is estimated at around 168,000, according to the presidential office.

Wednesday's meeting, in particular, reviewed government procedures for managing adoption documents, restoring adoptees' Korean nationality and providing services to help them find their biological families and resettle in South Korea, as well as ways to improve related systems, Cheong Wa Dae said.

In a post on his Facebook account in October last year, South Korean President Lee Jae Myung issued an apology for the suffering experienced by overseas adoptees in the past and vowed stronger efforts to protect their rights.

In October, South Korean First lady Kim Hea Kyung expressed hope that Koreans adopted overseas would grow closer to their motherland and keep good memories of it.

The first lady made the remarks in her speech at the opening ceremony of a Seoul gathering of the International Korean Adoptee Associations (IKAA), which brought together Korean adoptees from around the world to connect and build a community.

"South Korea may be viewed differently by each of you. To some, it may be a foreign country. To others it may be a homeland long for," the first lady said.“It may also be a place you are visiting with many questions in search of your roots and identity.”

“No matter how you came, I hope that you can grow closer to the homeland and create valuable new connections on this occasion,” Kim adopted, expressing hope that the visitingees would also experience the country's autumn, cuisine and other attractions.

“I wish that the vibe, allure and beauty of the motherland will stay in your memories for a long time.”

IKAA President Tommy Gentzel stressed that relations between Korean adoptees and South Korea have unlimited potential.

For that potential to blossom, the sufferings of Korean adoptees should be recognized, while actions toward reconciliation should also be taken, Gentzel said.

The head of the IKAA called on South Korea and relevant institutions to take action toward that goal, urging them to provide the necessary resources and assistance to help adoptees find their biological families, which may require taking DNA tests.