Deadly Ukrainian Drone Attack Hits Smolensk as Leningrad Faces Major Assault
(MENAFN) Two people were killed after Ukrainian drones launched a large-scale overnight attack on Russia’s Smolensk region, Governor Vasily Anokhin announced Wednesday.
“Overnight, the Smolensk region came under a massive drone attack by the Ukrainian armed forces. Air defense forces of the Defense Ministry destroyed 37 enemy drones. … Two people were killed,” Anokhin said on the Russian social media platform Max.
He reported that falling drone debris struck a residential high-rise in Yartsevo, triggering a fire. Emergency crews evacuated the building, rescuing 10 people from the area directly affected by the blaze.
“A temporary accommodation point has been set up for the building’s residents. After the building is inspected, a decision will be made on whether people can return to their apartments,” Anokhin said.
Separately, the Leningrad region experienced its largest drone assault of the year overnight on Nov. 11, according to calculations based on figures released by regional Governor Alexander Drozdenko.
Drozdenko said air defenses had preliminarily intercepted 150 drones over the region. The attack also sparked a fire in the Ust-Luga port area, leaving three workers injured, although their conditions were not considered life-threatening.
The previous highest number of drones brought down in the region this year was recorded on Oct. 18, when 145 were intercepted. Another 144 were destroyed on June 6, while 113 were shot down on Nov. 9, according to reports.
In a separate announcement, Russia’s Defense Ministry said its forces had continued targeting energy facilities supplying Ukrainian defense industry operations, as well as vessels transporting military cargo.
The ministry reported strikes overnight against a 330-kilovolt (kV) electricity substation in Kryvyi Rih, located in the Dnipropetrovsk region, along with two other substations rated at 110 kV and 330 kV in the villages of Mayaki and Usatovo in the Odesa region.
It also claimed that a dry cargo vessel transporting weapons and military equipment for Ukrainian forces was struck in the Black Sea, southwest of Odesa.
Ukrainian officials, meanwhile, reported Russian attacks across several parts of the country. Ukraine’s State Emergency Service said six people sustained injuries in an assault in the Zaporizhzhia district, while another person was wounded in a strike on Kharkiv.
The accounts provided by both sides have not been independently confirmed.
The latest attacks coincide with the opening of a fresh round of US-mediated negotiations between Russia and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.
The two countries previously held three rounds of US-facilitated discussions earlier this year, on Jan. 23-24, Feb. 4-5 and Feb. 17-18. The first two meetings took place in Abu Dhabi, while the third was hosted in Geneva.
“Overnight, the Smolensk region came under a massive drone attack by the Ukrainian armed forces. Air defense forces of the Defense Ministry destroyed 37 enemy drones. … Two people were killed,” Anokhin said on the Russian social media platform Max.
He reported that falling drone debris struck a residential high-rise in Yartsevo, triggering a fire. Emergency crews evacuated the building, rescuing 10 people from the area directly affected by the blaze.
“A temporary accommodation point has been set up for the building’s residents. After the building is inspected, a decision will be made on whether people can return to their apartments,” Anokhin said.
Separately, the Leningrad region experienced its largest drone assault of the year overnight on Nov. 11, according to calculations based on figures released by regional Governor Alexander Drozdenko.
Drozdenko said air defenses had preliminarily intercepted 150 drones over the region. The attack also sparked a fire in the Ust-Luga port area, leaving three workers injured, although their conditions were not considered life-threatening.
The previous highest number of drones brought down in the region this year was recorded on Oct. 18, when 145 were intercepted. Another 144 were destroyed on June 6, while 113 were shot down on Nov. 9, according to reports.
In a separate announcement, Russia’s Defense Ministry said its forces had continued targeting energy facilities supplying Ukrainian defense industry operations, as well as vessels transporting military cargo.
The ministry reported strikes overnight against a 330-kilovolt (kV) electricity substation in Kryvyi Rih, located in the Dnipropetrovsk region, along with two other substations rated at 110 kV and 330 kV in the villages of Mayaki and Usatovo in the Odesa region.
It also claimed that a dry cargo vessel transporting weapons and military equipment for Ukrainian forces was struck in the Black Sea, southwest of Odesa.
Ukrainian officials, meanwhile, reported Russian attacks across several parts of the country. Ukraine’s State Emergency Service said six people sustained injuries in an assault in the Zaporizhzhia district, while another person was wounded in a strike on Kharkiv.
The accounts provided by both sides have not been independently confirmed.
The latest attacks coincide with the opening of a fresh round of US-mediated negotiations between Russia and Ukraine in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.
The two countries previously held three rounds of US-facilitated discussions earlier this year, on Jan. 23-24, Feb. 4-5 and Feb. 17-18. The first two meetings took place in Abu Dhabi, while the third was hosted in Geneva.
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