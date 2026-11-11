Hegseth Defends Iran War Operations, Rejects Impeachment Effort
(MENAFN) US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has dismissed an effort to impeach him as politically motivated, defending American military operations during the conflict with Iran as lawful actions carried out under the authority of the commander-in-chief.
Speaking to reporters during a news conference at the Pentagon on Tuesday, Hegseth argued that disagreements over government policies do not constitute grounds for removing a senior official through impeachment.
"That's what it is: policy disagreements, not high crimes, not misdemeanors, not treason, not bribery, not the kinds of offenses the founders intended when they wrote the impeachment clause," Hegseth told reporters.
He maintained that disagreements over policy should instead be addressed through congressional legislation and elections rather than constitutional proceedings aimed at removing officials.
His comments followed a move by Republican Representative Thomas Massie, who introduced a resolution on Monday seeking Hegseth's impeachment.
The defense secretary strongly criticized the congressman, describing him as a "disgruntled and defeated congressman" and accusing him of using his "final days in Congress" to stage a "political spectacle" motivated by “ego and resentment.”
Meanwhile, Massie announced on the social media platform X that the House of Representatives is preparing to consider his impeachment proposal. He explained that lawmakers would first vote on a procedural measure seeking to block the resolution before potentially proceeding to debate and a formal vote on the proposed articles of impeachment.
Hegseth also warned that attempting to remove civilian defense leadership through impeachment could create an impression of weakness among international and security threats, pointing specifically to Iran and transnational drug cartels as potential observers of the political dispute.
Speaking to reporters during a news conference at the Pentagon on Tuesday, Hegseth argued that disagreements over government policies do not constitute grounds for removing a senior official through impeachment.
"That's what it is: policy disagreements, not high crimes, not misdemeanors, not treason, not bribery, not the kinds of offenses the founders intended when they wrote the impeachment clause," Hegseth told reporters.
He maintained that disagreements over policy should instead be addressed through congressional legislation and elections rather than constitutional proceedings aimed at removing officials.
His comments followed a move by Republican Representative Thomas Massie, who introduced a resolution on Monday seeking Hegseth's impeachment.
The defense secretary strongly criticized the congressman, describing him as a "disgruntled and defeated congressman" and accusing him of using his "final days in Congress" to stage a "political spectacle" motivated by “ego and resentment.”
Meanwhile, Massie announced on the social media platform X that the House of Representatives is preparing to consider his impeachment proposal. He explained that lawmakers would first vote on a procedural measure seeking to block the resolution before potentially proceeding to debate and a formal vote on the proposed articles of impeachment.
Hegseth also warned that attempting to remove civilian defense leadership through impeachment could create an impression of weakness among international and security threats, pointing specifically to Iran and transnational drug cartels as potential observers of the political dispute.
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