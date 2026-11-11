Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Pays Tribute To Shivraj Chouhan's Mom

Dhami Pays Tribute to Shivraj Singh Chouhan's Late Mother

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday visited the residence of Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Bhopal and paid tribute to his late mother, Kashi Bai, while expressing condolences to the bereaved family. During the visit, Dhami met Chouhan and his family members. He also prayed for peace for the departed soul and strength for the family to bear the loss.

“Reached the residence of Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, and paid heartfelt tributes to his late mother, Kashi Bai. During the visit, I met Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his family members and expressed my condolences. I pray to God to grant a place to the departed soul at His holy feet and give strength to the bereaved family to endure this grief. Om Shanti,” Dhami said in a post on X.

Chouhan Expresses Gratitude for Visit

Chouhan also expressed gratitude for Dhami's visit, saying the presence and condolences of loved ones provide strength to the family in the difficult hours.“Today, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Dhami visited my residence in Bhopal and paid tribute to my mother while expressing his condolences. In this difficult time of grief, the presence and condolences of loved ones provide strength to the family. The memories of my mother will always remain with us,” Chouhan said in a post on X.

Details on Kashi Bai's Demise

Union Minister Chouhan's mother, Kashi Bai, passed away on October 30 in Bhopal while undergoing treatment at AIIMS. She had been unwell for some time. Her last rites were performed in accordance with traditions and rituals at her ancestral village, Jait, in Sehore district. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, BJP State President Hemant Khandelwal, Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar, several state ministers, MPs, MLAs, senior administrative officials and residents attended the funeral and paid their respects. Several Union Ministers, Chief Ministers and political leaders from across the country, representing both the ruling and opposition parties, had expressed condolences following her demise.

Following the cremation, Chouhan, who is deeply committed to environmental conservation, also planted a sapling in his native village in memory of his mother, offering a poignant tribute to her. Sharing his sentiments, the Union Minister said that a mother's love remains with us throughout life like the cool shade of a tree, adding that the saplings will grow to provide shelter to birds and insects and will forever keep the memories of his late mother.

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