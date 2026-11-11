Exhibition on Crimean Treasures at Russian House

The Russian House in New Delhi will host the opening of an exhibition titled“Crimean Gold: 'Civilized' Europe Plunders Russian Treasures” on November 18. The exhibition is being organised by the Embassy of Russia in India and will feature the ancient treasures and archaeological discoveries associated with Crimea. It will also focus on Crimean cultural artefacts currently held in Europe and highlight the importance of their return to Russia.

The opening ceremony will be inaugurated by Roman Babushkin, Minister-Counsellor and Deputy Chief of Mission of the Embassy of the Russian Federation in India. Several other renowned dignitaries are expected to attend the exhibition. Visitors will get an insight into the peninsula's rich archaeological heritage, its ancient treasures and the controversy surrounding the ownership and return of valuable historical artefacts.

Artefacts and Historical Significance

The exposition showcases unique archaeological discoveries unearthed during excavations in Crimea, which for many years formed part of the collections of the peninsula's leading museums. It features valuable artefacts from the ancient period, painstakingly recovered by Russian classical archaeologists over decades in Crimea, including ceramics, coins, weapons, pieces of armour, glass vessels and jewellery.

Among the highlights is the unique Scythian Gold collection – precious jewelry from the Ust-Alma necropolis in the Bakhchysarai District of Crimea dating from the 1st century BC to the 3rd century AD. The event is scheduled to begin at 11 am at the Russian House in the national capital.

The exhibition is expected to offer visitors an opportunity to explore Crimea's rich historical and archaeological heritage.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)