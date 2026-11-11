WATCH Rocket Flies Into Punjab Flat, Shatters Window And Sets Room On Fire Owner's Appeal For Justice Goes Viral

Diwali was a happy event for many, but for other people nationwide, it also became a nightmare due to several fire-related accidents using firecrackers that were recorded on the evening of November 8.

A family in Punjab reportedly incurred damages of "Rs 4 to 5 lakh" when their home caught fire. A family member described the event on social media, accusing a neighbor of using a rocket to start the fire. The rocket, which was allegedly burst improperly, shattered the glass window of one of the rooms in the family's house, eventually triggering a fire inside.

The incident reportedly took place at a residential society in Zirakpur, Punjab. In a video shared online, the homeowner, Bharat Raj Dhawan, also shared CCTV footage of the incident, which he claimed showed how the fire started.

In order for his family to get the damaged room fixed, he pled with the housing society to take action against the accused.

“It is the second day that our house caught fire. I shared the entire CCTV footage which showed what happened, how the person was bursting crackers wrongfully, but the society still has not taken any action against the man. All I want to say to the society is to put some fine on the man so that we can repair our room. This is not some small damage; it's worth 4 to 5 lakhs,” the man said.

Watch Viral Video

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Bharat raj dhawan (@bharatrajdhawan)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Bharat raj dhawan (@bharatrajdhawan)

How Did Social Media React?

“If you file a police complaint and take legal action, you will get money.. what action will society take in this,” a user said.“Reach out to the police. Register FIR on that person and society admin,” commented the next person.

“I think you have to file a complaint. It should become an example for everyone. Otherwise this will keep happening,” added another person.“hai this is beyond housing society now you need to approach the police station,” wrote the next person.