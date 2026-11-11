Projectile Hits Tanker in Gulf; 4 Injured, 6 Indians Aboard
(MENAFN) A projectile struck a Liberia-flagged supertanker in the Gulf, injuring four crew members, one of them an Indian national, officials said Wednesday.
“On Nov 10, Liberia-flagged VLCC MT FUJAIRAH ENERGY, carrying 6 Indian seafarers, was hit by a projectile….,” Indian Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal wrote on US social media platform X.
Sonowal said the vessel was en route to Dubai when the attack occurred, leaving four crew members hurt, including one Indian.
“The remaining 18 crew members, including the other five Indian seafarers, are safe,” he said.
India is “continuously monitoring the situation” and remains in close contact with the shipping company to safeguard the seafarers’ security, medical care and wellbeing, Sonowal said.
Regional tensions have stayed elevated since the US and Israel launched attacks on Iran on Feb. 28, prompting Tehran to retaliate against Israeli targets and US military facilities across the region.
The war has also badly disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital artery for global energy supplies. At least 22 Indian nationals have died since the conflict began in February.
“On Nov 10, Liberia-flagged VLCC MT FUJAIRAH ENERGY, carrying 6 Indian seafarers, was hit by a projectile….,” Indian Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal wrote on US social media platform X.
Sonowal said the vessel was en route to Dubai when the attack occurred, leaving four crew members hurt, including one Indian.
“The remaining 18 crew members, including the other five Indian seafarers, are safe,” he said.
India is “continuously monitoring the situation” and remains in close contact with the shipping company to safeguard the seafarers’ security, medical care and wellbeing, Sonowal said.
Regional tensions have stayed elevated since the US and Israel launched attacks on Iran on Feb. 28, prompting Tehran to retaliate against Israeli targets and US military facilities across the region.
The war has also badly disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a vital artery for global energy supplies. At least 22 Indian nationals have died since the conflict began in February.
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