DDCA Names 108 Players For Delhi U-19 Selection Trials Ahead Of Cooch Behar Trophy

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 11 (IANS) The Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) has shortlisted 108 players for the Delhi men's Under-19 selection trials ahead of the 2026-27 Cooch Behar Trophy, with the trials scheduled to take place at St. Stephen's Cricket Ground on Thursday.

The shortlisted players have been asked to report at the venue by 8:30 AM, with the selection process set to begin at 9 AM under the supervision of the Junior Men's Selection Committee.

As per the eligibility criteria, only players born on or after September 1, 2007, are eligible. The DDCA has also clarified that the exercise is not an open trial and participation will be restricted to those who have received the official call-up.

The association further stated that Aaryavir Sehwag, who is currently away on national duty, will join the team after returning. The trials will help the selectors assess the available pool before finalising the Delhi squad for the upcoming domestic tournament.

The 108 players named for the trials include:

Aakarsh Bhatnagar, Aarav Garg, Abeer Sudan, Abhay Talwar, Abhiraj Gagan Singh, Aditya Aggarwal, Advitya Popli, Agastya Vats, Aman, Anirudh Meena, Aradhya Chawla, Arnav Bugga, Aryan Bhardwaj, Ashmit Jindal, Aum Parashar, Avyam Jain, Bhavin Bhatia, Daksh, Daksh Chahar, Dhanya Nakra, Dhruv Bindra, Dweep Gahlot, Gangesh Mishra, Garv Kumar, Gaurav Sharma, Harman, Hunny, Idhant Sharma, Ishaan Dabas, Kairav Singhania, Kanav Mehta, Kirit Kaushik, Lakshay Bansal, Lakshay Bhartwal, Lakshay Sekhri, Lalit Kumar, Madhav Aggarwal, Manepalli Janav, Mohak Kumar, Naitik Mathur, Naitik Yadav, Nikhil Sangwan, Noor Mohd., Ojasdeep Singh, Parikshit Singh Bhati, Parth Raj, Pioneer Joshi, Pradyuman Sanan, Prathamjot Singh, Prikshit, Rahul, Rudradev Yadav, Ruveer Kheterpal, Saiansh Vohra, Saksham Tyagi, Shaksham Sharma, Shantanu Yadav, Shoryaveer, Srihan Ahuja, Tanmay Chaudhary, Tarun Singh, Uday Chawla, Vansh Gemini, Varun Vanjani, Vedant Sehwag, Virat Yadav, Yashav Garg, Yatharth Singh, Yuvraj Singh Panwar, Divit Khandelwal, Ishan Aggarwal, Rohan Kumar, Aaryan Sejwal, Naman Khandelwal, Kushagra Aggarwal, Vedant Dua, Aanjaney Sharma, Khushhal Yadav, Rudra Bidhuri, Arnav Sharma, Paarth Goshain, Gautam Mahendru, Aarnav Saluja, Navneet Solanki, Arjun Malhotra, Tanubhav Gayen, Yuvraj Singh, Nakul Yadav, Aarush Singh, Manan Batra, Kunal Sharma, Hriday Sansanwal, Varun Sharma, Abhishek, Arihant Bhadana, Aditya Narang, Aayan Arora, Aditya Kumar, Garvit Wasson, Arpan Goyal, Suryansh Rana, Yash Kumar, Aaryan Tehlan, Naman Tholia, Shourya Singh, Suryansh Pathak, Prince Mishra and Dhiren Choudhary.