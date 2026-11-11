Nepal Foreign Minister Says Delays in Climate Disaster Funding Are ‘Not Justified’
(MENAFN) Nepal’s Foreign Minister Shisir Khanal has criticized delays in releasing international climate disaster assistance, saying affected communities need urgent support rather than prolonged funding approval procedures.
Speaking on the sidelines of the UN climate summit COP31 in Antalya, Türkiye, Khanal welcomed the provisional allocation of financial assistance to Nepal following devastating floods in August. However, he cautioned that additional approval steps could postpone the release of the money for months.
“We need resources immediately after disasters to rebuild, to provide relief support,” he said.
The Loss and Damage Fund, an international mechanism established to provide climate-related financial assistance, announced in late October that it had provisionally allocated $21.6 million to Nepal.
The fund's board also permitted Nepal to submit an application outside the usual funding schedule in an effort to accelerate the country's response.
Khanal described the allocation as a historic development but noted that nearly two months had passed since the disaster before the decision was made. He said further administrative procedures must still be completed before the funding can reach Nepal.
“We have to submit proposals and they have to accept the proposals,” he said.
He added that the actual transfer of the money could take several more months.
“And what we've been raising is: ‘this is not justified.’”
Khanal urged international climate financing institutions to establish mechanisms that provide immediate assistance after disasters instead of making vulnerable communities wait through lengthy application and approval procedures.
Nepal Seeks Billions For Recovery And Disaster Preparedness
Nepal's funding appeal follows a major rock-and-ice collapse in the Langtang region on Aug. 26, triggering a powerful flow of water, mud and debris through the border corridor between Nepal and China.
According to figures from Nepal's national disaster authority cited in a report by the Kathmandu-based International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development, at least 1,451 people were killed and 5,745 remained missing in Nepal. Chinese authorities reported an additional 43 deaths and 519 missing people.
The disaster destroyed homes, land and livelihoods, affecting tens of thousands of people. The report said water levels in rivers downstream rose by nine meters within half an hour, leaving communities with very little time to receive warnings.
It also highlighted shortcomings in hazard monitoring, early warning systems and the exchange of information across borders ahead of the August disaster.
The exact processes that caused the collapse are still being investigated, while the report called for stronger regional coordination to prevent or reduce the impact of similar events.
Khanal estimated that Nepal requires approximately $5 billion to rebuild damaged areas, in addition to further funding to strengthen its ability to respond to future emergencies.
“We need about $5 billion for reconstruction, but we also need further resources for future similar disasters,” he said.
He warned that the danger of comparable events remains significant for Nepal and other mountain communities, emphasizing that financial support must address both post-disaster recovery and preparations for future threats.
Speaking on the sidelines of the UN climate summit COP31 in Antalya, Türkiye, Khanal welcomed the provisional allocation of financial assistance to Nepal following devastating floods in August. However, he cautioned that additional approval steps could postpone the release of the money for months.
“We need resources immediately after disasters to rebuild, to provide relief support,” he said.
The Loss and Damage Fund, an international mechanism established to provide climate-related financial assistance, announced in late October that it had provisionally allocated $21.6 million to Nepal.
The fund's board also permitted Nepal to submit an application outside the usual funding schedule in an effort to accelerate the country's response.
Khanal described the allocation as a historic development but noted that nearly two months had passed since the disaster before the decision was made. He said further administrative procedures must still be completed before the funding can reach Nepal.
“We have to submit proposals and they have to accept the proposals,” he said.
He added that the actual transfer of the money could take several more months.
“And what we've been raising is: ‘this is not justified.’”
Khanal urged international climate financing institutions to establish mechanisms that provide immediate assistance after disasters instead of making vulnerable communities wait through lengthy application and approval procedures.
Nepal Seeks Billions For Recovery And Disaster Preparedness
Nepal's funding appeal follows a major rock-and-ice collapse in the Langtang region on Aug. 26, triggering a powerful flow of water, mud and debris through the border corridor between Nepal and China.
According to figures from Nepal's national disaster authority cited in a report by the Kathmandu-based International Centre for Integrated Mountain Development, at least 1,451 people were killed and 5,745 remained missing in Nepal. Chinese authorities reported an additional 43 deaths and 519 missing people.
The disaster destroyed homes, land and livelihoods, affecting tens of thousands of people. The report said water levels in rivers downstream rose by nine meters within half an hour, leaving communities with very little time to receive warnings.
It also highlighted shortcomings in hazard monitoring, early warning systems and the exchange of information across borders ahead of the August disaster.
The exact processes that caused the collapse are still being investigated, while the report called for stronger regional coordination to prevent or reduce the impact of similar events.
Khanal estimated that Nepal requires approximately $5 billion to rebuild damaged areas, in addition to further funding to strengthen its ability to respond to future emergencies.
“We need about $5 billion for reconstruction, but we also need further resources for future similar disasters,” he said.
He warned that the danger of comparable events remains significant for Nepal and other mountain communities, emphasizing that financial support must address both post-disaster recovery and preparations for future threats.
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