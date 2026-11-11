Scottish Labour Leader Urges Britain to Pursue EU Membership Again
(MENAFN) Scottish Labour leader Michael Marra has urged the British government to reconsider its departure from the European Union and make restoring the country's membership a long-term national objective.
During his first major address since taking over the party leadership in September, Marra argued that reversing Brexit would serve the interests of both Scotland and the wider United Kingdom, according to reports.
"It is in Scotland's interests, and in the interests of the whole United Kingdom, for the UK to rejoin the European Union," he said during an event hosted at Edinburgh University.
He acknowledged that returning to the European bloc would not be an immediate possibility but insisted that the government should establish it as a strategic goal, with Scotland taking an active role in driving the process.
"I don't pretend it will happen quickly. But I believe we should set it as a long-term objective for the UK, and that Scotland should lead the change in making that happen," Marra added.
His remarks come as discussions surrounding Britain's future relationship with the EU continue to gain momentum. Last month, Prime Minister Andy Burnham's office sought to clarify his position on potentially restoring freedom of movement between the UK and the bloc after he called for an "honest discussion" about the matter.
A Downing Street spokesperson subsequently stated that Burnham was not advocating a return to freedom of movement or proposing any specific alternative arrangement.
The debate is unfolding ahead of the second annual EU-UK Summit, scheduled to take place in Brussels on Nov. 20. Burnham has previously indicated that his government intends to secure improved terms for Britain through the upcoming discussions.
During his first major address since taking over the party leadership in September, Marra argued that reversing Brexit would serve the interests of both Scotland and the wider United Kingdom, according to reports.
"It is in Scotland's interests, and in the interests of the whole United Kingdom, for the UK to rejoin the European Union," he said during an event hosted at Edinburgh University.
He acknowledged that returning to the European bloc would not be an immediate possibility but insisted that the government should establish it as a strategic goal, with Scotland taking an active role in driving the process.
"I don't pretend it will happen quickly. But I believe we should set it as a long-term objective for the UK, and that Scotland should lead the change in making that happen," Marra added.
His remarks come as discussions surrounding Britain's future relationship with the EU continue to gain momentum. Last month, Prime Minister Andy Burnham's office sought to clarify his position on potentially restoring freedom of movement between the UK and the bloc after he called for an "honest discussion" about the matter.
A Downing Street spokesperson subsequently stated that Burnham was not advocating a return to freedom of movement or proposing any specific alternative arrangement.
The debate is unfolding ahead of the second annual EU-UK Summit, scheduled to take place in Brussels on Nov. 20. Burnham has previously indicated that his government intends to secure improved terms for Britain through the upcoming discussions.
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