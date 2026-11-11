North Korea Fires New High-Speed Torpedo; Navy Gets It in 2027
(MENAFN) North Korea has test-fired a high-speed torpedo that will enter service with its navy next year, state media reported.
The “new-type” weapon system was tested Monday in the East Sea, according to the country’s state-run news agency. It was developed jointly by Pyongyang’s defense research institutes.
The Academy of Defense Sciences, the Missile Administration and the Torpedo Weapon Research Bureau confirmed the weapon’s combat effectiveness, the report said.
State media described the launch as part of the institutes’ “obligatory activities” to advance weapons system technology.
The navy is due to receive the system at the start of 2027.
The test comes only days after North Korea launched nearly a dozen ballistic missiles toward the East Sea and tested cluster-bomb warheads designed for tactical ballistic missiles.
The “new-type” weapon system was tested Monday in the East Sea, according to the country’s state-run news agency. It was developed jointly by Pyongyang’s defense research institutes.
The Academy of Defense Sciences, the Missile Administration and the Torpedo Weapon Research Bureau confirmed the weapon’s combat effectiveness, the report said.
State media described the launch as part of the institutes’ “obligatory activities” to advance weapons system technology.
The navy is due to receive the system at the start of 2027.
The test comes only days after North Korea launched nearly a dozen ballistic missiles toward the East Sea and tested cluster-bomb warheads designed for tactical ballistic missiles.
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