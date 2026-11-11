Lavrov Says CSTO Will Not Expel Armenia Despite Unpaid Dues
(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) has no intention of expelling Armenia, although the military alliance is considering suspending the country's voting privileges over outstanding membership payments.
Speaking in Moscow on Tuesday, Lavrov confirmed that CSTO officials had agreed to present the proposed measure to the organization's leaders during their summit scheduled for Nov. 11 in the Russian capital.
He explained that Armenia has failed to settle its membership contributions since 2024. Under the proposed arrangement, Yerevan would temporarily lose its voting rights until it clears its financial obligations. The restrictions would also prevent Armenia from nominating its nationals for positions allocated to the country within the organization.
“Even after this decision is adopted, our Armenian colleagues will in fact retain all the main rights under the Collective Security Treaty, including the right to collective security itself,” Lavrov said.
“We are not slamming the door shut,” he added.
The Russian foreign minister further noted that Armenia has not submitted any official request to withdraw from either the CSTO or the Eurasian Economic Union, a separate regional economic partnership.
Lavrov also questioned Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's approach to holding a potential referendum on the country's future relationship with the Eurasian bloc and the possibility of pursuing European Union membership.
He suggested that Armenian citizens might eventually be asked to vote on an issue whose outcome could already have been determined by the time the referendum takes place.
Pashinyan said last week that a public vote on the matter would be premature. He also indicated that Armenia might seek EU membership in 2027 or 2028, while emphasizing that his government has not initiated any process to withdraw from the Eurasian Economic Union.
Speaking in Moscow on Tuesday, Lavrov confirmed that CSTO officials had agreed to present the proposed measure to the organization's leaders during their summit scheduled for Nov. 11 in the Russian capital.
He explained that Armenia has failed to settle its membership contributions since 2024. Under the proposed arrangement, Yerevan would temporarily lose its voting rights until it clears its financial obligations. The restrictions would also prevent Armenia from nominating its nationals for positions allocated to the country within the organization.
“Even after this decision is adopted, our Armenian colleagues will in fact retain all the main rights under the Collective Security Treaty, including the right to collective security itself,” Lavrov said.
“We are not slamming the door shut,” he added.
The Russian foreign minister further noted that Armenia has not submitted any official request to withdraw from either the CSTO or the Eurasian Economic Union, a separate regional economic partnership.
Lavrov also questioned Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan's approach to holding a potential referendum on the country's future relationship with the Eurasian bloc and the possibility of pursuing European Union membership.
He suggested that Armenian citizens might eventually be asked to vote on an issue whose outcome could already have been determined by the time the referendum takes place.
Pashinyan said last week that a public vote on the matter would be premature. He also indicated that Armenia might seek EU membership in 2027 or 2028, while emphasizing that his government has not initiated any process to withdraw from the Eurasian Economic Union.
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