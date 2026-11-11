UKMTO Alert: Tanker Incident in Hormuz, Crew Status Unknown
(MENAFN) A tanker was involved in an incident in the Strait of Hormuz, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said Wednesday, as maritime tensions in the waterway continue to escalate.
In a warning, UKMTO said it had received the report from military authorities, who gave no further details. The condition of the crew, the extent of any damage and any environmental impact remained unknown when the alert went out.
The vessel’s name, flag, cargo and destination have also not been disclosed.
UKMTO urged ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz to exercise caution and report any suspicious activity while authorities investigate.
The alert follows a claim made a day earlier. On Tuesday, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said an oil tanker struck a naval mine and exploded after taking a route through the strait that Tehran had not authorized.
Tensions in the strategic passage have run high since the US-Israeli offensive against Iran on Feb. 28. Iranian authorities have repeatedly warned commercial vessels not to use shipping lanes other than those Tehran has designated.
Disputes over navigation and maritime security have persisted despite diplomatic efforts and a memorandum signed by Washington and Tehran in June.
In a warning, UKMTO said it had received the report from military authorities, who gave no further details. The condition of the crew, the extent of any damage and any environmental impact remained unknown when the alert went out.
The vessel’s name, flag, cargo and destination have also not been disclosed.
UKMTO urged ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz to exercise caution and report any suspicious activity while authorities investigate.
The alert follows a claim made a day earlier. On Tuesday, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said an oil tanker struck a naval mine and exploded after taking a route through the strait that Tehran had not authorized.
Tensions in the strategic passage have run high since the US-Israeli offensive against Iran on Feb. 28. Iranian authorities have repeatedly warned commercial vessels not to use shipping lanes other than those Tehran has designated.
Disputes over navigation and maritime security have persisted despite diplomatic efforts and a memorandum signed by Washington and Tehran in June.
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