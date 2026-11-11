95 Percent of Young Finns Face Racism Online; Parents Fight Back
(MENAFN) Parents across Finland have mobilized against what they call the “normalization of racist language and symbols”, Finland’s public broadcaster reported Wednesday.
The movement began when three parents voiced alarm on LinkedIn over shifting attitudes toward immigrants and minority groups. Dozens of members have since joined.
One of the founding parents said society now offers “a bigger permission space” for racist slurs, noting that such language is increasingly visible on online platforms popular with young people.
Another parent said two teenagers attacked her eight-year-old child as the child cycled home from school. “These things shouldn’t trickle down to kids,” she said, adding that “racism overall is just becoming more accepted throughout society.”
Researchers say far-right rhetoric is also reaching young audiences through jokes, memes and irony. A social psychology researcher at the University of Helsinki said, “Such expressions can make discriminatory ideas appear ordinary, acceptable, or even entertaining,”
Finland’s Security and Intelligence Service has cautioned that social media platforms are being exploited to sway and recruit young people.
The data point in the same direction. Suspected hate crimes reported to police have hit a record high for the third year running, according to a study by the Police University College. A Finnish Red Cross survey also found that 95% of people aged 15 to 24 had experienced or witnessed racism online or on social media.
The Interior Ministry told the broadcaster that police are actively monitoring the situation and stressed that tackling extremist activity will require cooperation with schools and parents.
The movement began when three parents voiced alarm on LinkedIn over shifting attitudes toward immigrants and minority groups. Dozens of members have since joined.
One of the founding parents said society now offers “a bigger permission space” for racist slurs, noting that such language is increasingly visible on online platforms popular with young people.
Another parent said two teenagers attacked her eight-year-old child as the child cycled home from school. “These things shouldn’t trickle down to kids,” she said, adding that “racism overall is just becoming more accepted throughout society.”
Researchers say far-right rhetoric is also reaching young audiences through jokes, memes and irony. A social psychology researcher at the University of Helsinki said, “Such expressions can make discriminatory ideas appear ordinary, acceptable, or even entertaining,”
Finland’s Security and Intelligence Service has cautioned that social media platforms are being exploited to sway and recruit young people.
The data point in the same direction. Suspected hate crimes reported to police have hit a record high for the third year running, according to a study by the Police University College. A Finnish Red Cross survey also found that 95% of people aged 15 to 24 had experienced or witnessed racism online or on social media.
The Interior Ministry told the broadcaster that police are actively monitoring the situation and stressed that tackling extremist activity will require cooperation with schools and parents.
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