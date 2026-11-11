Trump Receives Intelligence Briefing on Nvidia Chief’s Alleged Links to Chinese Spy
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump was reportedly briefed aboard Air Force One in May about intelligence suggesting a possible connection between Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and a woman suspected of spying for China, contradicting his recent statement that he was unaware of the matter during his visit to Beijing.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio reportedly provided the information while Trump was traveling to China, shortly before Huang joined the presidential delegation at the president's invitation, according to people familiar with the briefing.
It was reportedly the second occasion within seven months that Trump had received intelligence concerning Huang's association with Alice Huang, whom US officials suspected of working for China's Ministry of State Security.
Beijing has rejected allegations that Alice Huang, who has no family connection to the Nvidia chief, was involved in espionage.
“The so-called Chinese spy allegation is groundless. It is nothing but a smear against China,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun told reporters in Beijing on Monday.
When questioned Monday about whether he had been informed of the alleged relationship during his trip to China, Trump denied knowing about it.
“No, I didn’t hear about it then,” he said.
The US president also defended the Nvidia CEO, calling him “a very honorable man.”
According to reports, Alice Huang, who is also known as Huang Le, traveled to Taiwan using a Hong Kong passport.
She was photographed with Jensen Huang at a technology industry event in Taipei in June 2024 and later attended a dinner hosted by him during the Computex exhibition in May 2025. However, the specific dates of her individual arrivals in Taiwan were not disclosed.
Taiwanese authorities began monitoring her visits in 2024 following a request from Washington, amid suspicions linked to significant purchases of advanced Nvidia chips by Megaspeed, a Singapore-connected company reportedly associated with her.
Taiwanese Interior Minister Liu Shyh-fang said security agencies were “actively investigating” the alleged espionage case.
Trump has also said that Huang will not join him on his next trip to China.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio reportedly provided the information while Trump was traveling to China, shortly before Huang joined the presidential delegation at the president's invitation, according to people familiar with the briefing.
It was reportedly the second occasion within seven months that Trump had received intelligence concerning Huang's association with Alice Huang, whom US officials suspected of working for China's Ministry of State Security.
Beijing has rejected allegations that Alice Huang, who has no family connection to the Nvidia chief, was involved in espionage.
“The so-called Chinese spy allegation is groundless. It is nothing but a smear against China,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun told reporters in Beijing on Monday.
When questioned Monday about whether he had been informed of the alleged relationship during his trip to China, Trump denied knowing about it.
“No, I didn’t hear about it then,” he said.
The US president also defended the Nvidia CEO, calling him “a very honorable man.”
According to reports, Alice Huang, who is also known as Huang Le, traveled to Taiwan using a Hong Kong passport.
She was photographed with Jensen Huang at a technology industry event in Taipei in June 2024 and later attended a dinner hosted by him during the Computex exhibition in May 2025. However, the specific dates of her individual arrivals in Taiwan were not disclosed.
Taiwanese authorities began monitoring her visits in 2024 following a request from Washington, amid suspicions linked to significant purchases of advanced Nvidia chips by Megaspeed, a Singapore-connected company reportedly associated with her.
Taiwanese Interior Minister Liu Shyh-fang said security agencies were “actively investigating” the alleged espionage case.
Trump has also said that Huang will not join him on his next trip to China.
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