Ra’am Leader Eyes Role in Potential Eisenkot-Led Government
(MENAFN) United Arab List (Ra’am) leader Mansour Abbas has predicted that the political bloc supporting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will soon move into opposition, while expressing his party's readiness to participate in a future government headed by Gadi Eisenkot, according to media reports.
Addressing a meeting of his parliamentary faction ahead of the inauguration of Israel's 26th Knesset, Abbas reaffirmed Ra’am's commitment to efforts aimed at replacing Netanyahu's government. He also expressed his party's ambition to secure a place in the next governing coalition.
Participation in government represents a “fundamental civil right” and provides an opportunity to address challenges facing Arab communities, Abbas argued. He added that stronger Arab representation in government would also bring benefits to Jewish citizens.
“Arab society is not a burden; it is a catalyst for social growth,” Abbas said, describing the inclusion of Arab communities in government institutions as “natural and necessary.”
The Ra’am leader also criticized political groups expected to join the opposition, rejecting what he described as their continued inflammatory rhetoric targeting Arab citizens.
He insisted there was “no place for incitement” and accused those political parties of repeatedly directing what he called “blood libels” against Arab citizens.
Separately, Democrats party leader Yair Golan reiterated his position that Arab political parties should not be excluded from efforts to secure parliamentary support for establishing a new government, according to reports.
Addressing a meeting of his parliamentary faction ahead of the inauguration of Israel's 26th Knesset, Abbas reaffirmed Ra’am's commitment to efforts aimed at replacing Netanyahu's government. He also expressed his party's ambition to secure a place in the next governing coalition.
Participation in government represents a “fundamental civil right” and provides an opportunity to address challenges facing Arab communities, Abbas argued. He added that stronger Arab representation in government would also bring benefits to Jewish citizens.
“Arab society is not a burden; it is a catalyst for social growth,” Abbas said, describing the inclusion of Arab communities in government institutions as “natural and necessary.”
The Ra’am leader also criticized political groups expected to join the opposition, rejecting what he described as their continued inflammatory rhetoric targeting Arab citizens.
He insisted there was “no place for incitement” and accused those political parties of repeatedly directing what he called “blood libels” against Arab citizens.
Separately, Democrats party leader Yair Golan reiterated his position that Arab political parties should not be excluded from efforts to secure parliamentary support for establishing a new government, according to reports.
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