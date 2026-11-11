Israeli Attack on Palestinian Farmers Injures Journalist, Foreign Volunteer
(MENAFN) A Palestinian journalist and an international solidarity activist sustained injuries on Tuesday after Israeli occupiers attacked Palestinians harvesting olives in an area south of Nablus in the northern occupied West Bank.
The incident occurred on agricultural land located between the Palestinian towns of Qusra and Jalud, where Israeli occupiers targeted olive pickers alongside foreign activists, according to local reports citing Qusra Mayor Abdul Azim Wadi.
Among those injured were photojournalist Alaa Badarneh, who works for the European Pressphoto Agency, and a foreign activist. The assault also resulted in damage to several vehicles, Wadi said.
He explained that Qusra has already lost portions of its agricultural land and is facing a particularly challenging olive harvesting season due to recurring attacks by Israeli occupiers.
As a result of these incidents, local residents have managed to collect olives from only around 33% of the trees located on their land, he added.
Meanwhile, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society confirmed that its medical teams treated Badarneh at the scene after he suffered a hand injury caused by beatings and stones thrown during the assault.
The latest incident takes place amid increasing attacks by Israeli forces and occupiers against Palestinians across the occupied West Bank. Such violence has intensified since Israel began its war on Gaza in October 2023.
The incident occurred on agricultural land located between the Palestinian towns of Qusra and Jalud, where Israeli occupiers targeted olive pickers alongside foreign activists, according to local reports citing Qusra Mayor Abdul Azim Wadi.
Among those injured were photojournalist Alaa Badarneh, who works for the European Pressphoto Agency, and a foreign activist. The assault also resulted in damage to several vehicles, Wadi said.
He explained that Qusra has already lost portions of its agricultural land and is facing a particularly challenging olive harvesting season due to recurring attacks by Israeli occupiers.
As a result of these incidents, local residents have managed to collect olives from only around 33% of the trees located on their land, he added.
Meanwhile, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society confirmed that its medical teams treated Badarneh at the scene after he suffered a hand injury caused by beatings and stones thrown during the assault.
The latest incident takes place amid increasing attacks by Israeli forces and occupiers against Palestinians across the occupied West Bank. Such violence has intensified since Israel began its war on Gaza in October 2023.
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