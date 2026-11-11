Kaztransoil Asset In Georgia Increases Cargo Handling By 13%

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Batumi Sea Port LLC (BMP), an asset of Kazakhstan's KazTransOil JSC in Georgia, handled 6.9 million tonnes of cargo in January-October 2026, up 13% compared with the same period last year.

According to KazTransOil, the increase was mainly driven by higher volumes of dry bulk, container, and ferry cargo. Dry cargo throughput reached 1.596 million tonnes during the reporting period, up 10% year on year.

Container cargo throughput amounted to 3.264 million tonnes, increasing by 15% compared with January-October 2025.

Ferry cargo throughput rose by 58% to 467,000 tonnes. The increase was partly attributed to the launch of an additional service on the Constanta-Batumi route and the deployment of an additional ferry on the Varna-Batumi route.

Oil cargo throughput totalled 1.571 million tonnes, up 3% year on year.

“The results for January–October 2026 demonstrate sustained demand for BMP's services and reinforce its position as an important part of the Black Sea region's transport infrastructure, amid growing cargo flows between Asia and Europe, the expansion of trade routes and the continued development of the Middle Corridor”, KazTransOil announced.

KazTransOil manages its Georgian assets through Batumi Oil Terminal LLC, which includes Batumi Sea Port. The port handles cargo transported through the Black Sea corridor, including shipments from Kazakhstan.