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President Ilham Aliyev Arrives At Expo Center In Antalya To Attend COP31 Leaders' Summit


Date: 2026-11-11 03:31:35

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ANTALYA, Türkiye, November 11. On November 11, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev arrived at the Expo Center in Antalya to attend the Leaders' Summit of the 31st session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31), Trend 's special correspondent reports.

President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and UN Secretary-General António Guterres welcomed President Ilham Aliyev.

Will be updated

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Trend News Agency

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