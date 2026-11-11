INVESTOR ACTION NOTICE: Moore Law PLLC Encourages Investors In NVIDIA Corporation To Contact Law Firm
- Shareholders should email ... or see
The investigation involves allegations of false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that CEO Jensen Huang had an affair with a suspected Chinese spy, who also has a role at a company called Megaspeed, which is suspected of helping China evade export controls; as such, Nvidia's statements about its relationship with Megaspeed were materially false and misleading at all relevant times; the foregoing raised concerns in the national security community about Nvidia and, if revealed, presented a material risk to the Company's reputation and business prospects; and as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.
Nvidia said on Tuesday, November 10, 2026 that it had hired New York law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz, to conduct "a thorough and independent investigation." The FBI is also conducting its own probe.
The company's share price has fallen almost to a yearly low, with $500 billion wiped of its stock market value since Friday, November 6, 2026.
If you own NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA ), please contact Fletcher Moore by email at ...
You may be able to seek monetary damages, corporate governance reforms, reimbursement to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.
MOORE LAW PLLC
30 Wall Street, 8th Floor
New York, NY 10005
(212) 709-8245
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