MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moore Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm located on Wall Street, is investigating potential claims against

Shareholders should email ... or see



The investigation involves allegations of false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that CEO Jensen Huang had an affair with a suspected Chinese spy, who also has a role at a company called Megaspeed, which is suspected of helping China evade export controls; as such, Nvidia's statements about its relationship with Megaspeed were materially false and misleading at all relevant times; the foregoing raised concerns in the national security community about Nvidia and, if revealed, presented a material risk to the Company's reputation and business prospects; and as a result, defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

Nvidia said on Tuesday, November 10, 2026 that it had hired New York law firm Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz, to conduct "a thorough and independent investigation." The FBI is also conducting its own probe.

The company's share price has fallen almost to a yearly low, with $500 billion wiped of its stock market value since Friday, November 6, 2026.

If you own NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA ), please contact Fletcher Moore by email at ...

You may be able to seek monetary damages, corporate governance reforms, reimbursement to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.

MOORE LAW PLLC

30 Wall Street, 8th Floor

New York, NY 10005

(212) 709-8245

...





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at