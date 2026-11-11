Influential Women: Mona Patel Helps Small Businesses Build Stronger Brands Through Strategy, Storytelling, Connection

GA, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Mona Patel, Founder and CEO of Thrive & Elevate, Brings More Than 20 Years of Marketing and Digital Leadership to Brand Strategy While Championing Community and Empowerment for Working MothersRoswell, Georgia – Mona Patel is the Founder and CEO of Thrive & Elevate, a marketing and brand strategy studio dedicated to helping small businesses and entrepreneurs build stronger brands through strategy, storytelling, and meaningful connections. With more than 20 years of experience in marketing, digital platforms, and customer engagement, she has developed a career centered on creating impactful brand experiences and helping organizations connect authentically with their audiences. Mona's expertise combines enterprise-level strategic thinking with a personalized approach focused on clarity, visibility, and long-term growth. Her specialties include brand strategy and positioning, brand storytelling and messaging, and marketing strategy and growth planning.Before launching Thrive & Elevate, Mona held leadership roles across the hospitality, technology, and marketing industries. She spent nearly four years at Marriott International as Director of Digital Platforms & Strategy for Gaylord Hotels, where she led digital initiatives and strategic marketing efforts. Prior to Marriott, she built extensive experience at InterContinental Hotels Group in loyalty products, partnerships, digital marketing, and product management. Earlier in her career, she worked at AT&T in roles spanning finance, sales operations, analytics, and online marketing. Those positions gave her a strong foundation in business strategy and customer-focused innovation. Mona holds an MBA from the Stetson School of Business and Economics at Mercer University and is certified as a Six Sigma Green Belt.Mona attributes her success to growing up in a family that valued entrepreneurship, hard work, and perseverance. Watching her parents build their fragrance business taught her the importance of patience, dedication, and creative thinking in the face of challenges. Her parents showed her that not every problem has a simple solution and that adaptability and resilience are essential for overcoming obstacles. Those early lessons shaped her mindset and gave her the confidence to approach challenges with determination and a problem-solving spirit.The best career advice Mona has received came from her father, who has been one of her greatest mentors. His guidance, together with the support of her personal board of directors, a circle of six to eight trusted advisors, has played a significant role in her growth as a leader and entrepreneur. Their collective wisdom, encouragement, and accountability have helped her make thoughtful decisions, stay grounded, and continue evolving throughout her journey.For young women entering marketing and branding, Mona's advice is not to wait for everything to be perfect before taking action. She sees perfection as a frequent barrier to progress. Instead, she encourages them to trust themselves, pursue their ideas, and be willing to learn along the way. In her experience, growth comes from taking risks, gaining experience, and continuously improving through each opportunity and challenge.Mona views one of the biggest challenges and opportunities in her field as helping people gain clarity around who they are, what they stand for, and how they communicate their value. Many professionals assume that others automatically understand what they do, but that message is not always clear from the outside. Whether someone is a coach, an entrepreneur, or a leader, she considers it important to express purpose in simple, relatable terms and to explain clearly how their work helps others. Creating that clarity, she notes, builds stronger connections, trust, and opportunities for growth.The values most important to Mona in both her work and personal life are service, authenticity, collaboration, resilience, and continuous growth. She holds that meaningful success is built on genuine relationships, supporting others, and creating opportunities for people to thrive. Her passion for building communities led her to found South Asian Working Moms, an organization focused on supporting and uplifting South Asian working mothers through connection, professional growth, cultural engagement, and shared experiences. She is also dedicated to empowering women entrepreneurs and helping others grow personally and professionally. She speaks English and Gujarati, and outside of work, she enjoys traveling, dancing, fitness, and time with her family.Through both Thrive & Elevate and her community leadership, Mona champions the principles that have guided her career. Her career reflects a steady commitment to clarity, connection, and helping others communicate who they are. With a foundation built on resilience and relationships, Mona Patel continues to help entrepreneurs and communities thrive and elevate.Learn More about Mona Patel:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

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Influential Women: Mona Patel Helps Small Businesses Build Stronger Brands Through Strategy, Storytelling, Connection News Provided By Influential Women November 11, 2026, 08:18 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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